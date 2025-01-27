Press Release

Nokia to upgrade BBIX network to massively increase bandwidth and enhance operational efficiency

BBIX will deploy a Nokia IP networking solution to improve existing capacity as internet traffic continues to grow exponentially

This 400GE network upgrade paves the way for BBIX customers to grow and expand their business

Deployment to begin in Japan and will expand to other markets, including Singapore

27 January 2025

Tokyo, Japan — Nokia today announced that BBIX, Inc. (“BBIX”), a leading Internet Exchange in the world, has selected Nokia’s IP routing technology to upgrade its network to 400GE to meet the demand of growing data traffic. Once deployed, BBIX will not only increase capacity, but will improve stability, flexibility, and reliability of BBIX’s network operations, translating to superior services to its customers.

BBIX will deploy Nokia’s 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) that runs the Nokia SR Linux Network Operating System (NOS), allowing BBIX to ensure high-quality network interconnection even as the number of high-bandwidth customers continues to rise. The deployment will start in Japan this year and will be subsequently expanded to other markets, including Singapore.

Hideyuki Sasaki, President & CEO at BBIX, said: “Managing today's explosive internet traffic growth requires more than just capacity—it demands intelligent, reliable infrastructure. Nokia's solution provides the sophisticated capabilities we need to handle high-volume traffic while maintaining exceptional service quality. Their technology enables us to build a network infrastructure that excels in three critical areas: cost-effectiveness, reliable performance, and seamless scalability.”

Kent Wong, Vice President and Head of IP Networks, Asia Pacific at Nokia, said: “Nokia is at the forefront of developing a comprehensive range of IP solutions in line with the evolving needs of the industry. A thorough evaluation of our routing portfolio convinced BBIX of the strength of our solutions. We are delighted to work with BBIX to upgrade its network with our 7220 IXR that runs the SR Linux NOS to help our customer improve its operational efficiency while its customers benefit from a massively scalable and future-proof network.”

Resources and additional information

Product page: 7220 Interconnect Router for Data Center Fabric

Product page: Service Router Linux

