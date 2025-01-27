Climate Resilient Technologies Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $25.36 Billion by 2028 - Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Resilient Technologies Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



The climate resilient technologies market is undergoing a notable expansion and is forecasted to continue its ascent, projected to advance from $13.41 billion in 2023 to an estimable $15.21 billion in the ensuing year—a 13.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors propelling this surge include heightened natural disaster frequencies, increased public demand for climate change mitigation, and a heightened emphasis on sustainability in infrastructure and transportation.

The market's scope encompasses various services and applications, ranging from stormwater management to green energy solutions. The market value reflects the revenue accruing from the provision of products and services integral to climate resilience, with the exclusion of re-sales or product-related service revenue streamlines.



The climate resilient technologies market is a vital indicator of how industries and economies are pivoting to address the challenges posed by climate change. The anticipated growth signifies a global commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the adoption of practices that promise a more resilient future.



Forecasted Market Growth and Influencing Factors



Experts anticipate that the climate resilient technologies market will bolster to $25.36 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%. The growth is attributed to a conjunction of transformative factors, including the shift towards renewable energy, combating pollution, escalating demand for pest control measures, and increased adoption of resource conservation technologies. The ever-growing societal climate awareness is also playing a pivotal role in market expansion.



Carbon Dioxide Emissions: A Catalyst for Market Advancement



Carbon dioxide emissions, primarily from energy combustion, industrial processes, deforestation, and agriculture, are a driving force behind the growth of climate resilient technologies. The International Energy Agency reported a surge in global CO2 emissions to 37.2 billion metric tons in 2023, underpinning the escalating need for innovative climate resilience solutions.



Technological Innovations by Leading Companies



Leading market participants are continuously fostering technological advancement. One notable development is the deployment of AI-powered systems to augment predictive capabilities and optimize resource allocation. For instance, Resilience AI has unveiled an AI overarching solution, ResSolv, intended to combat the intensifying heatwave crisis with innovative features and community-centric programs.



Strategic Acquisitions Promoting Climate Resilience



Strategic corporate moves, such as Stanley Consultants Inc.'s acquisition of Resilient Analytics Inc., underscore an ongoing commitment to enriching the expertise and capabilities within the climate resilient technologies sector. Such acquisitions aim to bolster organizational adeptness in environment and climate-related challenges.



Global Reach and Market Dominance



The climate resilient technologies market boasts a diverse international presence, with North America leading the race in 2023. Industry standards are being set by companies like 3M, Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain, and many other players across continents, underscoring a global pursuit of climate durability and adaptation.



