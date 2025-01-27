Big Wins, Big Rewards: XT.COM’s Year of the Snake Celebration is Here for 2025!

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is delighted to announce the Year of the Snake Celebration, an exclusive global event designed for crypto enthusiasts, traders, and newcomers alike. This celebration is an opportunity to engage, connect, and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.

Embracing Renewal and Growth

The snake, a symbol of wisdom, creativity, and transformation in many cultures, perfectly represents the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency industry. This event invites participants to explore innovative projects, refine their strategies, and build meaningful connections within a supportive and inclusive community.



Regardless of your level of expertise, XT.COM welcomes everyone to participate in this celebration of renewal, growth, and shared success.

Activities, Rewards, and the Golden Snake Year Celebration

XT.COM is rolling out a variety of engaging activities and rewards tailored to different interests and experience levels—plus a Lunar New Year giveaway with a total prize pool of $1,000,000! From Trading Competitions that sharpen your skills and offer tokens or fee discounts, to our Referral Program where both you and your invitees can earn exclusive bonuses, XT.COM has something for everyone. You can also participate in Airdrop Giveaways through XT.COM's partnerships with select token issuers, letting you explore exciting projects without an upfront investment.

As part of XT.COM's Golden Snake Year Celebration, you’ll have the chance to win gold bars, XT cash red envelopes, DJI drones, iPhone 16 Pro Max phones, and more. Here’s how to join:

Event Duration: January 27, 2025, 08:00 - February 9, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)