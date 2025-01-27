Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates Grand Opening at Sacramento State

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant with their Sacramento State opening in California. The restaurant is located on campus at 6000 J Street, Student Union, Floor 1, Space #150, Sacramento, CA 95819. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the campus population in the University’s Union Building starting Monday, January 27, 2025.

“College life is non-stop with students, professors, and all the campus action,” said Chef Jason Triail, the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation. “We get it—students are always on the move. That’s why we’re pumped to fuel them up with our award-winning Charburgers, creamy shakes, crispy sides, handcrafted sandwiches, and so much more!”

The Sacramento State restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout. Order on the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com .

Habit Burger & Grill’s Double Charburger was recently named the Best Fast-Food Burger and its Tempura Green Beans the Best Side by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards (published July 2024). With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open:

M - Th 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:30am – 4:00pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

