Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Partners With Rush Street Interactive to Launch BetRivers Retail Sportsbook in Washington

ANACORTES, Wash. and CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company which operates the BetRivers brand, today announced the launch of in-person sports betting at the BetRivers Sportsbook at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington. Customers will be able to place a wide array of bets at the new retail sportsbook on a variety of U.S. and worldwide sporting events, including parlays, prop bets and in-game bets.

The launch of this innovative sportsbook marks a major milestone for both the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Rush Street Interactive, paving the way for a state-of-the-art sports betting experience and expanded opportunities in the Washington gaming market.

“As we sought a partner for this exciting new venture, Rush Street Interactive’s proven success in operating market-leading retail sportsbooks across the U.S. made them an obvious choice,” said Stephany Tuttle, Director of Gaming of the Swinomish Casino & Lodge. “RSI’s unmatched operational expertise working with land-based casinos and comprehensive approach stood out, offering us a tried-and-true road map for success. Their guidance eliminates unnecessary expenses and ensures a seamless launch process. Combined with their exceptional marketing and customer service support, RSI provides everything we need to maximize the sportsbook’s potential while enhancing all other aspects of our gaming and non-gaming amenities. We are confident this partnership will elevate our offerings and create a dynamic new experience for our guests.”

RSI is thrilled about its partnership with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to serve as the service provider for their in-casino retail sportsbook.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to bring this exciting new sportsbook to life,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive. “RSI shares the Swinomish Tribe’s commitment to integrity, innovation, and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Our expertise in training and supporting land-based casino teams ensures that this new sportsbook will not only attract new player demographics but also optimize cross-promotion with the tribe’s existing gaming and hospitality amenities. This collaboration will create a thriving sports betting experience that benefits the entire operation.”

The partnership between RSI and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is built on mutual trust and respect, with RSI acting as a supportive supplier rather than assuming operational control. This model allows the Swinomish Tribe to retain full control over its operations while benefiting from RSI’s extensive industry experience and resources.

“Our goal is to empower our partners to thrive,” added Schwartz. “We don’t just provide technology—we provide the tools, training, and ongoing support needed to ensure the success of in-casino sportsbooks while driving incremental benefits to the broader operation, from increased visitation to growth in table games, slots, food and beverage, and beyond. We’re proud to partner with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to achieve their vision and drive further economic development for the region.”

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Swinomish Indian Tribal Community

The Swinomish Tribal Community is made up of Coast Salish peoples originating from the Skagit and Samish River valleys. For nearly 40 years, the tribal community has owned and operated Swinomish Casino & Lodge, along with Swinomish Golf Links, growing from a small bingo operation in 1985 to a modern gaming facility. Today, they are proud to be one of the leading employers in the Anacortes area. For more information, visit SwinomishCasinoandLodge.com.

Contacts:

RSI & BetRivers:

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

RSI Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com

Swinomish Casino & Lodge:

jschwinden@swinomichcasino.com