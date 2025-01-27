PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.73 Per Share for Q4 2024; Twelve Month 2024 Earnings up 10% to $2.37 per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2024 of $0.73 per common share on net income of $3.0 million, compared to $0.69 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, and $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, PSB reported earnings of $2.37 per common share on net income of $9.8 million compared to $2.16 per common share on earnings of $9.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

PSB’s fourth quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income supported by a net interest margin increase of six basis points; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities; (3) slightly lower non-interest expenses due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses; and (4) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. We continue to maintain strong asset quality and controlled expenses, and expect to see continued expansion in our net interest margin as loan products continue to reset to higher yields and funding costs stabilize or decline. Additionally, we expect to see stronger loan growth in fiscal 2025. We are focused on delivering strong returns to shareholders through capital growth, payment of dividends and supporting our stock price through stock repurchases, when economically appropriate,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2024, Highlights:

Net interest income increased to $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.





Noninterest income decreased $566,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.8 million the prior quarter due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities.





Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses.





Loans increased $20.2 million, or 2% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion largely due to new commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.13% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets remained unchanged at $10.4 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to the previous quarter.





Total deposits increased slightly to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, with the increase largely consisting of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.





Return on average tangible common equity was 11.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.96% the prior quarter and 9.64% in the year ago quarter.





Tangible book value per common share was up 9.0% over the past year to $25.98 at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 at December 31, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during 2024, up 6.7% over the prior year.





On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $10.0 million during the fourth quarter to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $46.6 million to $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $87.1 million at September 30, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and pay down FHLB advances. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.7 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale increased $14.2 million to $189.1 million at December 31, 2024, from $174.9 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $349 million at December 31, 2024, with an additional $354 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $20.2 million to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial non-real estate, commercial real estate and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $144.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $139.0 million one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $10.1 million to $551.6 million at December 31, 2024 and construction and development lending increased $18.4 million to $79.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier. Offsetting gross loan growth, loans in process of disbursement increased $10.0 million to $27.8 million as new construction and development loans have not been fully funded. Residential real estate loans decreased $3.9 million from the prior quarter to $337.5 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.5% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 30.2% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.9% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.13% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, from 1.18% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets remained at 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 and totaled $10.4 million. Approximately 71% of the non-performing assets consisted of three loan relationships. For the eighth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $8.2 million to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $12.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and a $3.3 million increase in retail and local time deposits greater than $250,000, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in money market deposits, a $5.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and a $0.9 million decrease in retail and local time deposits less than $250,000.

At December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 22.6% of total deposits from 23.3% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased to 29.4% of deposits, compared to 28.4% at September 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, from 21.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased $19.0 million to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.76% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, and 7.49% at December 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.14 to $25.98, at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one year earlier, an increase of 9.0% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $26.41, tangible net book value per common share decreased primarily due to a fair market value decrease in the investment portfolios and payment of dividends. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $19.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields remained flat at 5.29% during the fourth quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased seven basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.13% during the third quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 30 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 27 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to 5.80% from 5.78% for the third quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were flat at 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in taxable security yields reflect the rise in interest rates and security restructuring activity from security sales.

The cost of all deposits declined to 2.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased seven basis points to 3.06% from 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for all deposit categories decreased during the fourth quarter with time deposits decreasing two basis points to 4.02%, money market deposits decreasing 13 basis points to 2.56% and savings and demand deposits decreasing two basis points to 2.56%. FHLB advances also declined four basis points to 4.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Total noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.28 million, from $1.84 million for the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to a net loss on sale of securities. Mortgage banking income decreased slightly to $414,000 in the fourth quarter from $433,000 the prior quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining decline in noninterest income. At December 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $373.5 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased $149,000 to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and increased $644,000 from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased $447,000, or 10.5% to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Taxes decreased $69,000 during the fourth quarter to $524,000, from $593,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 14.4% compared to 16.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 26.7% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,414 $ 23,554 $ 16,475 $ 13,340 $ 20,887 Interest-bearing deposits 3,724 5,126 251 105 1,431 Federal funds sold 15,360 58,434 69,249 2,439 5,462 Cash and cash equivalents 40,498 87,114 85,975 15,884 27,780 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 189,086 174,911 165,177 165,566 164,024 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $79,654, $82,389, $79,993, $81,234 and $82,514 respectively) 86,748 86,847 86,825 87,104 87,081 Equity securities 2,782 1,752 1,661 1,474 1,474 Loans held for sale 217 - 2,268 865 230 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,342, $12,598, $12,597, $12,494 and $12,302 respectively) 1,078,204 1,057,974 1,074,844 1,081,394 1,078,475 Accrued interest receivable 5,042 4,837 5,046 5,467 5,136 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Premises and equipment, net 13,805 14,065 14,048 13,427 13,098 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,742 1,727 1,688 1,657 1,664 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825 8,825 8,825 7,006 6,373 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,732 24,565 24,401 24,242 24,085 Core deposit intangible 195 212 229 249 273 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 11,539 10,598 12,111 11,682 11,866 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 259,515 $ 265,078 $ 250,435 $ 247,608 $ 266,829 Interest-bearing deposits 887,834 874,035 901,886 865,744 874,973 Total deposits 1,147,349 1,139,113 1,152,321 1,113,352 1,141,802 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 162,250 181,250 184,900 158,250 134,000 Other borrowings 6,872 6,128 5,775 8,096 8,058 Senior subordinated notes 4,781 4,779 4,778 4,776 4,774 Junior subordinated debentures 13,023 12,998 12,972 12,947 12,921 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 672 477 477 477 577 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,723 12,850 13,069 10,247 12,681 Total liabilities 1,349,670 1,357,595 1,374,292 1,308,145 1,314,813 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,092,977, 4,105,594, 4,128,382, 4,147,649 and 4,164,735 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,610 8,567 8,527 8,466 8,460 Retained earnings 139,838 138,142 135,276 134,271 132,666 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (19,314 ) (15,814 ) (20,503 ) (20,775 ) (20,689 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,397,821, 1,385,204, 1,362,416, 1,343,149 and 1,326,063 shares, respectively (21,878 ) (21,552 ) (20,983 ) (20,579 ) (20,180 ) Total stockholders' equity 116,286 118,373 111,347 110,413 109,287 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 $ 1,418,558 $ 1,424,100







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended Years Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, December except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 15,646 $ 15,634 $ 15,433 $ 15,109 $ 14,888 $ 61,822 $ 53,633 Securities: Taxable 1,545 1,345 1,295 1,197 1,147 5,382 4,919 Tax-exempt 522 522 521 526 532 2,091 2,137 Other interest and dividends 948 699 265 343 320 2,255 851 Total interest and dividend income 18,661 18,200 17,514 17,175 16,887 71,550 61,540 Interest expense: Deposits 6,027 5,905 5,838 6,082 5,526 23,852 16,993 FHLB advances 1,890 2,038 1,860 1,450 1,349 7,238 4,417 Other borrowings 57 57 58 60 54 232 215 Senior subordinated notes 59 59 58 59 59 235 238 Junior subordinated debentures 252 252 255 251 254 1,010 985 Total interest expense 8,285 8,311 8,069 7,902 7,242 32,567 22,848 Net interest income 10,376 9,889 9,445 9,273 9,645 38,983 38,692 Provision for credit losses - - 100 95 100 195 450 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,376 9,889 9,345 9,178 9,545 38,788 38,242 Noninterest income: Service fees 362 367 350 336 360 1,415 1,448 Mortgage banking income 414 433 433 308 247 1,588 1,228 Investment and insurance sales commissions 226 230 222 121 100 799 910 Net loss on sale of securities (511 ) - - (495 ) (297 ) (1,006 ) (576 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 166 165 159 157 154 647 615 Life insurance death benefit - - - - - - 533 Other noninterest income 620 648 742 617 540 2,627 2,562 Total noninterest income 1,277 1,843 1,906 1,044 1,104 6,070 6,720 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,691 4,771 5,167 5,123 4,244 19,752 18,648 Occupancy and facilities 691 757 733 721 675 2,902 2,761 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - 1 - - 1 1 (45 ) Data processing and other office operations 1,111 1,104 1,047 1,022 1,001 4,284 3,785 Advertising and promotion 141 164 171 129 244 605 733 Core deposit intangible amortization 17 17 20 24 24 78 109 Other noninterest expenses 1,351 1,337 1,257 1,306 1,169 5,251 4,557 Total noninterest expense 8,002 8,151 8,395 8,325 7,358 32,873 30,548 Income before provision for income taxes 3,651 3,581 2,856 1,897 3,291 11,985 14,414 Provision for income taxes 524 593 410 169 878 1,696 4,845 Net income $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 $ 10,289 $ 9,569 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 486 $ 486 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 $ 9,803 $ 9,083 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 2.37 $ 2.16 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 2.37 $ 2.16







PSB Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income $ 18,661 $ 18,200 $ 17,514 $ 17,175 $ 16,887 Interest expense $ 8,285 $ 8,311 $ 8,069 $ 7,902 $ 7,242 Net interest income $ 10,376 $ 9,889 $ 9,445 $ 9,273 $ 9,645 Provision for credit losses $ - $ - $ 100 $ 95 $ 100 Other noninterest income $ 1,277 $ 1,843 $ 1,906 $ 1,044 $ 1,104 Other noninterest expense $ 8,002 $ 8,151 $ 8,395 $ 8,325 $ 7,358 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 1,606 $ 2,291 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.30 Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 25.98 $ 26.41 $ 24.55 $ 24.21 $ 23.84 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 23.27 % n/a 33.61 % n/a 38.14 % Average common shares outstanding 4,094,360 4,132,218 4,139,456 4,154,702 4,168,924 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,064,619 $ 1,066,795 $ 1,088,013 $ 1,081,936 $ 1,081,851 Assets $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 $ 1,429,437 $ 1,424,240 Deposits $ 1,151,450 $ 1,110,854 $ 1,111,240 $ 1,138,010 $ 1,148,399 Stockholders' equity $ 118,396 $ 114,458 $ 110,726 $ 109,473 $ 105,060 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.67 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.75 % 10.63 % 9.03 % 6.32 % 9.29 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 11.07 % 10.96 % 9.34 % 6.57 % 9.64 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 8.85 % 8.71 % 11.09 % 10.59 % 5.38 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.96 % 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.80 % 2.88 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.23 % 2.16 % 2.15 % 2.12 % 2.20 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.52 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 6.40 % 9.20 % 9.81 % 5.73 % 6.14 % Efficiency ratio (2) 67.59 % 68.43 % 72.52 % 78.93 % 67.04 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.15 % 2.24 % 2.35 % 2.34 % 2.05 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.08 % 9.06 % 9.03 % 8.98 % 8.88 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.76 % 7.85 % 7.32 % 7.60 % 7.49 % Stock price information: High $ 27.90 $ 25.00 $ 21.40 $ 22.50 $ 22.30 Low $ 25.00 $ 20.30 $ 19.75 $ 20.05 $ 20.10 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.50 $ 25.00 $ 20.40 $ 21.25 $ 22.11 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 1,728 $ 2,413 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax (3,955 ) 4,738 184 (615 ) 5,278 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income, net of tax 404 - - 391 280 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 (76 ) - - (35 ) - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity, net of tax 90 90 89 91 91 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap, net of tax 65 (101 ) 39 122 (109 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings, net of tax (27 ) (38 ) (40 ) (41 ) (39 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,499 ) 4,689 272 (87 ) 5,501 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (372 ) $ 7,677 $ 2,718 $ 1,641 $ 7,914







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 10,109 $ 10,116 $ 12,184 $ 11,498 $ 5,596 Nonaccrual restructured loans 18 25 28 30 34 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 286 292 299 304 310 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 10,413 10,433 12,511 11,832 5,940 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 10,413 $ 10,433 $ 12,511 $ 11,832 $ 5,940 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.54 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 118.52 % 120.75 % 100.69 % 105.59 % 207.10 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Recreational Facility Nonaccrual $ 4,126 $ 151 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 538 - Real estate - Dealership Nonaccrual 2,708 560 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 7,372 $ 711 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 10,413 $ 1,043 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 71 % 68 %







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 116,864 $ 115,234 $ 125,508 $ 118,821 $ 117,207 Agriculture 11,568 11,203 11,480 12,081 12,304 Municipal 15,733 12,596 11,190 28,842 31,530 Total Commercial 144,165 139,033 148,178 159,744 161,041 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 551,641 541,577 544,171 546,257 536,209 Construction and development 79,377 60,952 70,540 63,375 81,701 Total Commercial Real Estate 631,018 602,529 614,711 609,632 617,910 Residential real estate: Residential 271,643 269,954 270,944 274,300 274,453 Construction and development 28,959 34,655 36,129 34,158 33,960 HELOC 36,887 36,734 33,838 31,357 29,766 Total Residential Real Estate 337,489 341,343 340,911 339,815 338,179 Consumer installment 5,060 4,770 4,423 4,867 4,357 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,117,732 1,087,675 1,108,223 1,114,058 1,121,487 Loans in process of disbursement (27,791 ) (17,836 ) (21,484 ) (20,839 ) (31,359 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,089,941 1,069,839 1,086,739 1,093,219 1,090,128 Net deferred loan costs 605 733 702 669 649 Allowance for credit losses (12,342 ) (12,598 ) (12,597 ) (12,494 ) (12,302 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,078,204 $ 1,057,974 $ 1,074,844 $ 1,081,394 $ 1,078,475







PSB Holding, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose

Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 140,087 14.0 % $ 140,307 14.7 % $ 146,873 15.2 % $ 142,001 14.4 % $ 132,386 13.2 % Industrial and Warehousing 88,297 8.8 86,818 9.1 86,025 8.9 85,409 8.6 83,817 8.3 Retail 33,991 3.4 33,020 3.5 34,846 3.6 33,177 3.4 35,419 3.5 Hotels 31,101 3.1 31,611 3.3 34,613 3.6 35,105 3.6 36,100 3.6 Office 6,234 0.6 6,378 0.7 6,518 0.7 6,655 0.7 6,701 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 204,167 17.8 % $ 210,534 18.5 % $ 202,343 17.5 % $ 199,076 17.8 % $ 197,571 17.3 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 315,900 27.6 % 305,631 26.8 % 304,392 26.5 % 318,673 28.7 % 317,984 27.8 % Money market deposits 141,024 12.3 % 138,376 12.2 % 137,637 12.0 % 143,167 12.9 % 142,887 12.5 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % Total core deposits 816,190 71.2 % 810,529 71.2 % 793,670 69.0 % 809,320 72.7 % 807,587 70.7 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,500 2.2 % 23,500 2.1 % 22,500 2.0 % 24,508 2.3 % 23,000 2.0 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % Totals $ 899,095 78.4 % $ 891,434 78.3 % $ 873,988 76.0 % $ 897,809 80.7 % $ 904,077 79.1 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 55,348 4.8 % $ 54,544 4.8 % $ 48,092 4.1 % $ 48,532 4.4 % $ 69,258 6.1 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,934 1.8 % 18,317 1.6 % 32,674 2.8 % 20,535 1.8 % 20,316 1.8 % Money market deposits 153,334 13.4 % 157,489 13.8 % 177,954 15.4 % 124,766 11.2 % 124,518 10.9 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 229,616 20.0 % 230,350 20.2 % 258,720 22.3 % 193,833 17.4 % 214,092 18.8 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 18,638 1.6 % 17,329 1.5 % 19,613 1.7 % 21,710 1.9 % 23,633 2.1 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 248,254 21.6 % $ 247,679 21.7 % $ 278,333 24.0 % $ 215,543 19.3 % $ 237,725 20.9 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 259,515 22.6 % $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % $ 247,608 22.2 % $ 266,829 23.4 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 336,834 29.4 % 323,948 28.4 % 337,066 29.3 % 339,208 30.5 % 338,300 29.6 % Money market deposits 294,358 25.7 % 295,865 26.0 % 315,591 27.4 % 267,933 24.1 % 267,405 23.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % 148,404 13.3 % 149,145 13.1 % Total core deposits 1,045,806 91.2 % 1,040,879 91.4 % 1,052,390 91.3 % 1,003,153 90.1 % 1,021,679 89.5 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 44,138 3.8 % 40,829 3.6 % 42,113 3.7 % 46,218 4.2 % 46,633 4.1 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % 2,229 0.2 % 3,470 0.3 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % 61,752 5.5 % 70,020 6.1 % Totals $ 1,147,349 100.0 % $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 % $ 1,113,352 100.0 % $ 1,141,802 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,077,242 $ 15,693 5.80 % $ 1,079,393 $ 15,674 5.78 % $ 1,094,152 $ 14,974 5.43 % Taxable securities 194,272 1,545 3.16 % 177,520 1,345 3.01 % 167,366 1,147 2.72 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,475 661 3.31 % 79,472 661 3.31 % 80,922 673 3.30 % FHLB stock 8,825 227 10.23 % 8,825 176 7.93 % 6,373 158 9.84 % Other 58,405 721 4.91 % 36,680 523 5.67 % 11,846 162 5.43 % Total (2) 1,418,219 18,847 5.29 % 1,381,890 18,379 5.29 % 1,360,659 17,114 4.99 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,500 17,162 16,243 Premises and equipment, net 14,001 14,216 13,243 Cash surrender value ins 24,625 24,458 23,990 Other assets 20,090 20,485 22,406 Allowance for credit losses (12,623 ) (12,598 ) (12,301 ) Total $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 $ 1,424,240 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 319,777 $ 1,479 1.84 % $ 323,841 $ 1,515 1.86 % $ 327,036 $ 1,296 1.57 % Money market deposits 304,897 1,961 2.56 % 277,884 1,876 2.69 % 272,087 1,820 2.65 % Time deposits 256,201 2,587 4.02 % 247,296 2,514 4.04 % 273,332 2,410 3.50 % FHLB borrowings 170,701 1,890 4.40 % 182,414 2,038 4.44 % 133,560 1,349 4.01 % Other borrowings 6,848 57 3.31 % 6,702 57 3.38 % 6,999 54 3.06 % Senior sub. notes 4,780 59 4.91 % 4,779 59 4.91 % 4,773 59 4.90 % Junior sub. debentures 13,011 252 7.71 % 12,985 252 7.72 % 12,909 254 7.81 % Total 1,076,215 8,285 3.06 % 1,055,901 8,311 3.13 % 1,030,696 7,242 2.79 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 270,575 261,833 275,944 Other liabilities 14,626 13,421 12,540 Stockholders' equity 118,396 114,458 105,060 Total $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 $ 1,424,240 Net interest income $ 10,562 $ 10,068 $ 9,872 Rate spread 2.23 % 2.16 % 2.20 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.96 % 2.90 % 2.88 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,087,816 $ 62,085 5.71 % $ 1,043,144 $ 53,824 5.16 % Taxable securities 179,074 5,382 3.01 % 183,984 4,919 2.67 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,735 2,647 3.32 % 81,481 2,705 3.32 % FHLB stock 8,024 750 9.35 % 5,304 386 7.28 % Other 29,153 1,505 5.16 % 9,073 465 5.13 % Total (2) 1,383,802 72,369 5.23 % 1,322,986 62,299 4.71 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 16,841 17,110 Premises and equipment, net 13,834 13,294 Cash surrender value ins 24,382 24,331 Other assets 20,911 23,136 Allowance for credit losses (12,528 ) (12,079 ) Total $ 1,447,242 $ 1,388,778 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 331,411 $ 6,133 1.85 % $ 344,906 $ 4,582 1.33 % Money market deposits 281,828 7,569 2.69 % 249,079 5,328 2.14 % Time deposits 256,265 10,150 3.96 % 261,595 7,083 2.71 % FHLB borrowings 167,708 7,238 4.32 % 116,282 4,417 3.80 % Other borrowings 7,241 232 3.20 % 7,061 215 3.04 % Senior sub. notes 4,778 235 4.92 % 4,927 238 4.83 % Junior sub. debentures 12,972 1,010 7.79 % 12,870 985 7.65 % Total 1,062,203 32,567 3.07 % 996,720 22,848 2.29 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 258,173 274,273 Other liabilities 13,475 12,397 Stockholders' equity 113,391 105,388 Total $ 1,447,242 $ 1,388,778 Net interest income $ 39,802 $ 39,451 Rate spread 2.16 % 2.42 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.88 % 2.98 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

