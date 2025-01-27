PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.73 Per Share for Q4 2024; Twelve Month 2024 Earnings up 10% to $2.37 per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2024 of $0.73 per common share on net income of $3.0 million, compared to $0.69 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, and $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, PSB reported earnings of $2.37 per common share on net income of $9.8 million compared to $2.16 per common share on earnings of $9.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

PSB’s fourth quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income supported by a net interest margin increase of six basis points; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities; (3) slightly lower non-interest expenses due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses; and (4) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. We continue to maintain strong asset quality and controlled expenses, and expect to see continued expansion in our net interest margin as loan products continue to reset to higher yields and funding costs stabilize or decline. Additionally, we expect to see stronger loan growth in fiscal 2025. We are focused on delivering strong returns to shareholders through capital growth, payment of dividends and supporting our stock price through stock repurchases, when economically appropriate,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

December 31, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.

  • Noninterest income decreased $566,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.8 million the prior quarter due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities.

  • Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses.

  • Loans increased $20.2 million, or 2% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion largely due to new commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.13% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets remained unchanged at $10.4 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

  • Total deposits increased slightly to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, with the increase largely consisting of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 11.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.96% the prior quarter and 9.64% in the year ago quarter.

  • Tangible book value per common share was up 9.0% over the past year to $25.98 at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 at December 31, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during 2024, up 6.7% over the prior year.

  • On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $10.0 million during the fourth quarter to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $46.6 million to $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $87.1 million at September 30, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and pay down FHLB advances. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.7 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale increased $14.2 million to $189.1 million at December 31, 2024, from $174.9 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $349 million at December 31, 2024, with an additional $354 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $20.2 million to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial non-real estate, commercial real estate and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $144.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $139.0 million one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $10.1 million to $551.6 million at December 31, 2024 and construction and development lending increased $18.4 million to $79.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier. Offsetting gross loan growth, loans in process of disbursement increased $10.0 million to $27.8 million as new construction and development loans have not been fully funded. Residential real estate loans decreased $3.9 million from the prior quarter to $337.5 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.5% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 30.2% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.9% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.13% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, from 1.18% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets remained at 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 and totaled $10.4 million. Approximately 71% of the non-performing assets consisted of three loan relationships. For the eighth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $8.2 million to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $12.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and a $3.3 million increase in retail and local time deposits greater than $250,000, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in money market deposits, a $5.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and a $0.9 million decrease in retail and local time deposits less than $250,000.

At December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 22.6% of total deposits from 23.3% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased to 29.4% of deposits, compared to 28.4% at September 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, from 21.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased $19.0 million to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.76% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, and 7.49% at December 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.14 to $25.98, at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one year earlier, an increase of 9.0% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $26.41, tangible net book value per common share decreased primarily due to a fair market value decrease in the investment portfolios and payment of dividends. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $19.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields remained flat at 5.29% during the fourth quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased seven basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.13% during the third quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 30 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 27 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to 5.80% from 5.78% for the third quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were flat at 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in taxable security yields reflect the rise in interest rates and security restructuring activity from security sales.

The cost of all deposits declined to 2.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased seven basis points to 3.06% from 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for all deposit categories decreased during the fourth quarter with time deposits decreasing two basis points to 4.02%, money market deposits decreasing 13 basis points to 2.56% and savings and demand deposits decreasing two basis points to 2.56%. FHLB advances also declined four basis points to 4.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Total noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.28 million, from $1.84 million for the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to a net loss on sale of securities. Mortgage banking income decreased slightly to $414,000 in the fourth quarter from $433,000 the prior quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining decline in noninterest income. At December 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $373.5 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased $149,000 to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and increased $644,000 from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased $447,000, or 10.5% to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Taxes decreased $69,000 during the fourth quarter to $524,000, from $593,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 14.4% compared to 16.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 26.7% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

      
      
PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements 
      
 Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$21,414 $23,554 $16,475 $13,340 $20,887 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,724  5,126  251  105  1,431 
Federal funds sold 15,360  58,434  69,249  2,439  5,462 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 40,498  87,114  85,975  15,884  27,780 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 189,086  174,911  165,177  165,566  164,024 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $79,654, $82,389, $79,993, $81,234 and    
  $82,514 respectively) 86,748  86,847  86,825  87,104  87,081 
Equity securities 2,782  1,752  1,661  1,474  1,474 
Loans held for sale 217  -  2,268  865  230 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,342, $12,598, $12,597,    
 $12,494 and $12,302 respectively) 1,078,204  1,057,974  1,074,844  1,081,394  1,078,475 
Accrued interest receivable 5,042  4,837  5,046  5,467  5,136 
Foreclosed assets -  -  -  -  - 
Premises and equipment, net 13,805  14,065  14,048  13,427  13,098 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,742  1,727  1,688  1,657  1,664 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,825  8,825  8,825  7,006  6,373 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,732  24,565  24,401  24,242  24,085 
Core deposit intangible 195  212  229  249  273 
Goodwill 2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 11,539  10,598  12,111  11,682  11,866 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 $1,418,558 $1,424,100 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$259,515 $265,078 $250,435 $247,608 $266,829 
Interest-bearing deposits 887,834  874,035  901,886  865,744  874,973 
      
   Total deposits 1,147,349  1,139,113  1,152,321  1,113,352  1,141,802 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 162,250  181,250  184,900  158,250  134,000 
Other borrowings 6,872  6,128  5,775  8,096  8,058 
Senior subordinated notes 4,781  4,779  4,778  4,776  4,774 
Junior subordinated debentures 13,023  12,998  12,972  12,947  12,921 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 672  477  477  477  577 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,723  12,850  13,069  10,247  12,681 
      
   Total liabilities 1,349,670  1,357,595  1,374,292  1,308,145  1,314,813 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding     
   Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
   Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
   Outstanding - 4,092,977, 4,105,594, 4,128,382, 4,147,649 and     
     4,164,735 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,610  8,567  8,527  8,466  8,460 
Retained earnings 139,838  138,142  135,276  134,271  132,666 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (19,314) (15,814) (20,503) (20,775) (20,689)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,397,821, 1,385,204, 1,362,416, 1,343,149 and     
  1,326,063 shares, respectively (21,878) (21,552) (20,983) (20,579) (20,180)
      
   Total stockholders' equity 116,286  118,373  111,347  110,413  109,287 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 $1,418,558 $1,424,100 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.
    
Consolidated Statements of Income
      
                      Quarter Ended  Years Ended
(dollars in thousands,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31, December
except per share data - unaudited) 2024  2024 2024 2024  2023   2024  2023 
          
Interest and dividend income:        
   Loans, including fees$15,646 $15,634$15,433$15,109 $14,888  $61,822 $53,633 
   Securities:        
      Taxable 1,545  1,345 1,295 1,197  1,147   5,382  4,919 
      Tax-exempt 522  522 521 526  532   2,091  2,137 
   Other interest and dividends 948  699 265 343  320   2,255  851 
          
         Total interest and dividend income 18,661  18,200 17,514 17,175  16,887   71,550  61,540 
          
Interest expense:        
   Deposits 6,027  5,905 5,838 6,082  5,526   23,852  16,993 
   FHLB advances 1,890  2,038 1,860 1,450  1,349   7,238  4,417 
   Other borrowings 57  57 58 60  54   232  215 
   Senior subordinated notes 59  59 58 59  59   235  238 
   Junior subordinated debentures 252  252 255 251  254   1,010  985 
          
         Total interest expense 8,285  8,311 8,069 7,902  7,242   32,567  22,848 
          
Net interest income 10,376  9,889 9,445 9,273  9,645   38,983  38,692 
Provision for credit losses -  - 100 95  100   195  450 
          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,376  9,889 9,345 9,178  9,545   38,788  38,242 
          
Noninterest income:        
   Service fees 362  367 350 336  360   1,415  1,448 
   Mortgage banking income 414  433 433 308  247   1,588  1,228 
   Investment and insurance sales commissions 226  230 222 121  100   799  910 
   Net loss on sale of securities (511) - - (495) (297)  (1,006) (576)
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  166  165 159 157  154   647  615 
   Life insurance death benefit -  - - -  -   -  533 
   Other noninterest income 620  648 742 617  540   2,627  2,562 
          
         Total noninterest income 1,277  1,843 1,906 1,044  1,104   6,070  6,720 
          
Noninterest expense:        
   Salaries and employee benefits 4,691  4,771 5,167 5,123  4,244   19,752  18,648 
   Occupancy and facilities 691  757 733 721  675   2,902  2,761 
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets -  1 - -  1   1  (45)
   Data processing and other office operations 1,111  1,104 1,047 1,022  1,001   4,284  3,785 
   Advertising and promotion 141  164 171 129  244   605  733 
   Core deposit intangible amortization 17  17 20 24  24   78  109 
   Other noninterest expenses 1,351  1,337 1,257 1,306  1,169   5,251  4,557 
          
        Total noninterest expense 8,002  8,151 8,395 8,325  7,358   32,873  30,548 
          
Income before provision for income taxes 3,651  3,581 2,856 1,897  3,291   11,985  14,414 
Provision for income taxes 524  593 410 169  878   1,696  4,845 
          
Net income$3,127 $2,988$2,446$1,728 $2,413  $10,289 $9,569 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122$122$122 $122  $486 $486 
          
Net income available to common shareholders$3,005 $2,866$2,324$1,606 $2,291  $9,803 $9,083 
Basic earnings per common share$0.73 $0.69$0.56$0.39 $0.55  $2.37 $2.16 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.73 $0.69$0.56$0.39 $0.55  $2.37 $2.16 
          



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
   Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:  2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
        
 Interest income $18,661 $18,200 $17,514 $17,175 $16,887 
 Interest expense $8,285 $8,311 $8,069 $7,902 $7,242 
 Net interest income $10,376 $9,889 $9,445 $9,273 $9,645 
 Provision for credit losses $- $- $100 $95 $100 
 Other noninterest income $1,277 $1,843 $1,906 $1,044 $1,104 
 Other noninterest expense $8,002 $8,151 $8,395 $8,325 $7,358 
 Net income available to common shareholders$3,005 $2,866 $2,324 $1,606 $2,291 
        
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 $0.55 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 $0.55 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.32 $- $0.32 $- $0.30 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$25.98 $26.41 $24.55 $24.21 $23.84 
        
 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  23.27% n/a  33.61% n/a  38.14%
 Average common shares outstanding 4,094,360  4,132,218  4,139,456  4,154,702  4,168,924 
        
        
Balance sheet - average balances:      
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $1,064,619 $1,066,795 $1,088,013 $1,081,936 $1,081,851 
 Assets $1,479,812 $1,445,613 $1,433,749 $1,429,437 $1,424,240 
 Deposits $1,151,450 $1,110,854 $1,111,240 $1,138,010 $1,148,399 
 Stockholders' equity $118,396 $114,458 $110,726 $109,473 $105,060 
        
        
Performance ratios:      
 Return on average assets (1)  0.84% 0.82% 0.69% 0.49% 0.67%
 Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)  10.75% 10.63% 9.03% 6.32% 9.29%
 Return on average tangible common     
   stockholders' equity (1)(4)  11.07% 10.96% 9.34% 6.57% 9.64%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.95% 0.97% 1.15% 1.08% 0.54%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.71% 0.71% 0.84% 0.83% 0.42%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.13% 1.18% 1.16% 1.14% 1.13%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
   plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 8.85% 8.71% 11.09% 10.59% 5.38%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  2.96% 2.90% 2.84% 2.80% 2.88%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.23% 2.16% 2.15% 2.12% 2.20%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of      
   average demand deposits (1)  0.53% 0.56% 0.56% 0.54% 0.52%
 Noninterest income as a percent      
   of gross revenue  6.40% 9.20% 9.81% 5.73% 6.14%
 Efficiency ratio (2)  67.59% 68.43% 72.52% 78.93% 67.04%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.15% 2.24% 2.35% 2.34% 2.05%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
   other comprehensive income (loss) to     
   average assets  9.08% 9.06% 9.03% 8.98% 8.88%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.76% 7.85% 7.32% 7.60% 7.49%
        
Stock price information:      
        
 High $27.90 $25.00 $21.40 $22.50 $22.30 
 Low $25.00 $20.30 $19.75 $20.05 $20.10 
 Last trade value at quarter-end $26.50 $25.00 $20.40 $21.25 $22.11 
        
(1) Annualized      
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.   



      
PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
        
   Quarter Ended
   Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
        
Net income$3,127 $2,988 $2,446 $1,728 $2,413 
        
Other comprehensive income:     
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale, net of tax   (3,955) 4,738  184  (615) 5,278 
       
 Reclassification adjustment for security  loss included in net income, net of tax  404  -  -  391  280 
        
 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net  income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19  (76) -  -  (35) - 
        
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net  income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity, net of tax  90  90  89  91  91 
        
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap, net of tax  65  (101) 39  122  (109)
        
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings, net of tax  (27) (38) (40) (41) (39)
        
        
Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,499) 4,689  272  (87) 5,501 
        
Comprehensive income (loss)$(372)$7,677 $2,718 $1,641 $7,914 
        



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$10,109 $10,116 $12,184 $11,498 $5,596 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 18  25  28  30  34 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 286  292  299  304  310 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 10,413  10,433  12,511  11,832  5,940 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming assets$10,413 $10,433 $12,511 $11,832 $5,940 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.95% 0.97% 1.15% 1.08% 0.54%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.71% 0.71% 0.84% 0.83% 0.42%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 118.52% 120.75% 100.69% 105.59% 207.10%
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At December 31, 2024   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual$4,126 $151 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 538  - 
Real estate - DealershipNonaccrual 2,708  560 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $7,372 $711 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $10,413 $1,043 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  71% 68%
    



PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Collateral Type     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		Jun 30,
2024		Mar 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2023
      
Commercial:     
Commercial and industrial$116,864 $115,234 $125,508 $118,821 $117,207 
Agriculture 11,568  11,203  11,480  12,081  12,304 
Municipal 15,733  12,596  11,190  28,842  31,530 
      
Total Commercial 144,165  139,033  148,178  159,744  161,041 
      
Commercial Real Estate:     
Commercial real estate 551,641  541,577  544,171  546,257  536,209 
Construction and development 79,377  60,952  70,540  63,375  81,701 
      
Total Commercial Real Estate 631,018  602,529  614,711  609,632  617,910 
      
Residential real estate:     
Residential 271,643  269,954  270,944  274,300  274,453 
Construction and development 28,959  34,655  36,129  34,158  33,960 
HELOC 36,887  36,734  33,838  31,357  29,766 
      
Total Residential Real Estate 337,489  341,343  340,911  339,815  338,179 
      
Consumer installment 5,060  4,770  4,423  4,867  4,357 
      
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,117,732  1,087,675  1,108,223  1,114,058  1,121,487 
Loans in process of disbursement (27,791) (17,836) (21,484) (20,839) (31,359)
      
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,089,941  1,069,839  1,086,739  1,093,219  1,090,128 
Net deferred loan costs 605  733  702  669  649 
Allowance for credit losses (12,342) (12,598) (12,597) (12,494) (12,302)
      
Total loans receivable$1,078,204 $1,057,974 $1,074,844 $1,081,394 $1,078,475 
      



PSB Holding, Inc.              
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
         
 Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
 (dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2024   2024   2023 
               
 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$140,08714.0% $140,30714.7% $146,87315.2% $142,00114.4% $132,38613.2%
Industrial and Warehousing 88,2978.8   86,8189.1   86,0258.9   85,4098.6   83,8178.3 
Retail 33,9913.4   33,0203.5   34,8463.6   33,1773.4   35,4193.5 
Hotels 31,1013.1   31,6113.3   34,6133.6   35,1053.6   36,1003.6 
Office 6,2340.6   6,3780.7   6,5180.7   6,6550.7   6,7010.7 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.       
        


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$204,16717.8%$210,53418.5%$202,34317.5%$199,07617.8%$197,57117.3%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 315,90027.6% 305,63126.8% 304,39226.5% 318,67328.7% 317,98427.8%
Money market deposits 141,02412.3% 138,37612.2% 137,63712.0% 143,16712.9% 142,88712.5%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7% 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1%
           
Total core deposits 816,19071.2% 810,52971.2% 793,67069.0% 809,32072.7% 807,58770.7%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,5002.2% 23,5002.1% 22,5002.0% 24,5082.3% 23,0002.0%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9% 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1%
           
Totals$899,09578.4%$891,43478.3%$873,98876.0%$897,80980.7%$904,07779.1%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$55,3484.8%$54,5444.8%$48,0924.1%$48,5324.4%$69,2586.1%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,9341.8% 18,3171.6% 32,6742.8% 20,5351.8% 20,3161.8%
Money market deposits 153,33413.4% 157,48913.8% 177,95415.4% 124,76611.2% 124,51810.9%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 229,61620.0% 230,35020.2% 258,72022.3% 193,83317.4% 214,09218.8%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 18,6381.6% 17,3291.5% 19,6131.7% 21,7101.9% 23,6332.1%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$248,25421.6%$247,67921.7%$278,33324.0%$215,54319.3%$237,72520.9%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$259,51522.6%$265,07823.3%$250,43521.6%$247,60822.2%$266,82923.4%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 336,83429.4% 323,94828.4% 337,06629.3% 339,20830.5% 338,30029.6%
Money market deposits 294,35825.7% 295,86526.0% 315,59127.4% 267,93324.1% 267,40523.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7% 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1%
           
Total core deposits 1,045,80691.2% 1,040,87991.4% 1,052,39091.3% 1,003,15390.1% 1,021,67989.5%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 44,1383.8% 40,8293.6% 42,1133.7% 46,2184.2% 46,6334.1%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9% 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1%
           
Totals$1,147,349100.0%$1,139,113100.0%$1,152,321100.0%$1,113,352100.0%$1,141,802100.0%
           


PSB Holdings, Inc. 
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
            
            
 Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended December 31, 2023
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
   Loans (1)(2)$1,077,242 $15,6935.80% $1,079,393 $15,6745.78% $1,094,152 $14,9745.43%
   Taxable securities 194,272  1,5453.16%  177,520  1,3453.01%  167,366  1,1472.72%
   Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,475  6613.31%  79,472  6613.31%  80,922  6733.30%
   FHLB stock 8,825  22710.23%  8,825  1767.93%  6,373  1589.84%
   Other 58,405  7214.91%  36,680  5235.67%  11,846  1625.43%
            
   Total (2) 1,418,219  18,8475.29%  1,381,890  18,3795.29%  1,360,659  17,1144.99%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:          
   Cash and due from banks 15,500     17,162     16,243   
   Premises and equipment,          
      net 14,001     14,216     13,243   
   Cash surrender value ins 24,625     24,458     23,990   
   Other assets 20,090     20,485     22,406   
   Allowance for credit           
      losses (12,623)    (12,598)    (12,301)  
            
   Total$1,479,812     $1,445,613     $1,424,240    
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Savings and demand           
      deposits$319,777 $1,4791.84% $323,841 $1,5151.86% $327,036 $1,2961.57%
   Money market deposits 304,897  1,9612.56%  277,884  1,8762.69%  272,087  1,8202.65%
   Time deposits 256,201  2,5874.02%  247,296  2,5144.04%  273,332  2,4103.50%
   FHLB borrowings 170,701  1,8904.40%  182,414  2,0384.44%  133,560  1,3494.01%
   Other borrowings 6,848  573.31%  6,702  573.38%  6,999  543.06%
   Senior sub. notes  4,780  594.91%  4,779  594.91%  4,773  594.90%
   Junior sub. debentures 13,011  2527.71%  12,985  2527.72%  12,909  2547.81%
            
   Total 1,076,215  8,2853.06%  1,055,901  8,3113.13%  1,030,696  7,2422.79%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Demand deposits 270,575     261,833     275,944   
   Other liabilities 14,626     13,421     12,540   
   Stockholders' equity 118,396     114,458     105,060   
            
   Total$1,479,812     $1,445,613     $1,424,240    
            
Net interest income $10,562   $10,068   $9,872 
Rate spread  2.23%   2.16%   2.20%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.96%   2.90%   2.88%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
            


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)       
   Year ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2023
   Average Yield/ Average Yield/
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:       
   Loans (1)(2)$1,087,816 $62,0855.71% $1,043,144 $53,8245.16%
   Taxable securities 179,074  5,3823.01%  183,984  4,9192.67%
   Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,735  2,6473.32%  81,481  2,7053.32%
   FHLB stock 8,024  7509.35%  5,304  3867.28%
   Other  29,153  1,5055.16%  9,073  4655.13%
          
   Total (2)  1,383,802  72,3695.23%  1,322,986  62,2994.71%
          
Non-interest-earning assets:       
   Cash and due from banks 16,841     17,110   
   Premises and equipment, net  13,834     13,294   
   Cash surrender value ins 24,382     24,331   
   Other assets 20,911     23,136   
          
   Allowance for credit losses  (12,528)    (12,079)  
          
   Total $1,447,242     $1,388,778    
          
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
   Savings and demand deposits $331,411 $6,1331.85% $344,906 $4,5821.33%
   Money market deposits 281,828  7,5692.69%  249,079  5,3282.14%
   Time deposits 256,265  10,1503.96%  261,595  7,0832.71%
   FHLB borrowings 167,708  7,2384.32%  116,282  4,4173.80%
   Other borrowings 7,241  2323.20%  7,061  2153.04%
   Senior sub. notes   4,778  2354.92%  4,927  2384.83%
   Junior sub. debentures 12,972  1,0107.79%  12,870  9857.65%
          
   Total  1,062,203  32,5673.07%  996,720  22,8482.29%
          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
   Demand deposits 258,173     274,273   
   Other liabilities 13,475     12,397   
   Stockholders' equity 113,391     105,388   
          
   Total $1,447,242     $1,388,778    
          
Net interest income $39,802   $39,451 
Rate spread   2.16%   2.42%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.88%   2.98%
          
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
          

