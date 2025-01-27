Netstock Unveils New AI Pack, Transforming Supply Chain Visibility and Decision-Making for SMBs

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leader in supply chain planning solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today launched its AI Pack, a series of AI-powered capabilities within the Predictor Inventory Advisor platform. The AI Pack, the newest addition to Netstock’s current AI offerings, unlocks supply chain agility and enables SMBs to optimize inventory management with advanced intelligence and ease.

With one click, users can analyze and simplify complex data about existing and forecasted inventory to make faster, smarter decisions that impact their bottom line. From real-time recommendations to issue resolution, the AI helps SMBs navigate a complex supply chain landscape with confidence. Building on the success of Netstock's Opportunity Engine , which has delivered over 700,000 AI-driven opportunities since its launch in 2023, this AI Pack represents a leap in intelligent inventory management.

“SMBs need solutions that simplify complexity and make decision-making effortless,” said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock. “Netstock’s AI Pack delivers on that promise. It's like having an inventory expert by your side—interpreting data, resolving issues, staying ahead of disruptions, and unlocking the confidence to navigate supply chain uncertainty with precision. It’s a game-changer for SMBs striving to stay agile and competitive.”

A Smarter Way to Manage Inventory

With the latest AI capabilities, Netstock users gain unprecedented control and visibility over their inventory, helping businesses focus on strategy, not manual processes, by delivering intelligent solutions at every step of inventory planning and management. Key features include:

Dashboard Analyzer : Interprets complex dashboard data, summarizing key metrics and providing clear, actionable recommendations for optimizing inventory.

: Interprets complex dashboard data, summarizing key metrics and providing clear, actionable recommendations for optimizing inventory. Item Analyzer : Assesses item-specific statuses and offers immediate and long-term solutions, helping businesses avoid costly disruptions and keep inventory levels optimal.

: Assesses item-specific statuses and offers immediate and long-term solutions, helping businesses avoid costly disruptions and keep inventory levels optimal. Item Troubleshooter : Identifies critical problems and solutions allowing businesses to troubleshoot item issues without needing external assistance, minimizing delays and improving efficiency.

: Identifies critical problems and solutions allowing businesses to troubleshoot item issues without needing external assistance, minimizing delays and improving efficiency. Report Explainer: Explains key inventory reports, enabling quick assessment of sales, inventory, and orders—especially useful for new users or teams in need of fast insights.

Unlocking Accessible, Actionable and Accurate AI When It's Needed Most

SMBs are navigating a perfect storm of supply chain challenges, making efficiency and cost control more critical than ever. Many are still relying on manual processes that limit visibility and adaptability. While SMBs recognize AI’s potential—81% believe AI will be critical to their success in the next year, according to the Connected Commerce Council —adoption remains slow. Netstock’s recent Benchmark Report revealed that concerns about data integrity and inconsistent answers are key barriers to AI adoption in logistics, with only 23% of the SMBs surveyed having invested in AI.

This new AI Pack helps SMBs overcome these hurdles, offering solutions that are accessible, accurate, and reliable. Built on real-time and forecasted inventory data, these features bring the power of AI within reach, helping small businesses navigate supply chain complexities with ease.

“Many SMBs are still relying on outdated tools like spreadsheets and phone calls to manage their inventory,” said Barry Kukkuk, CTO at Netstock. “Dashboards have helped by visualizing the right data, but for lean teams, the sheer volume of information can quickly lead to overload. Even with all the data in front of them, it’s tough to know what to do next. Our latest AI capabilities change that by removing the guesswork and delivering clear, actionable recommendations. This makes decision-making easier, allowing businesses to focus on building stronger supplier relationships and driving strategic growth, rather than getting bogged down in the details of inventory management.”

Leading the AI-Powered Inventory Revolution

Since launching Opportunity Engine, Netstock has delivered actionable inventory recommendations every 90 seconds, helping businesses respond to supply chain challenges with agility. With the new AI Pack, Netstock is taking its all-in-one platform to the next level—offering SMBs comprehensive, real-time planning and optimization tools.

With over 2,400 customers in 67 countries managing $26 billion in inventory, Netstock is the leading platform for SMBs looking to streamline inventory management and unlock new levels of efficiency. By combining advanced AI with deep industry expertise, Netstock empowers businesses to turn data into actionable insights that drive results.

About Netstock

Netstock is a global leader in inventory optimization and supply chain planning software for SMBs. With over 2,400 customers in 67 countries, Netstock’s AI-driven solutions help businesses streamline operations, improve forecasting, and optimize inventory to meet market demands. From automated recommendations to actionable insights, Netstock enables companies to enhance decision-making, reduce costs, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. Visit www.netstock.com to learn more.

