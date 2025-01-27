Correction: Total voting rights

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

27 January 2025

Issues of Equity and Total Voting Rights - Correction

Foresight Technology VCT plc (the "Company") wishes to notify the following corrections to the number of shares in issue and voting rights disclosed in the below ‘Issue of Equity’ and ‘Total Voting Rights’ announcements, which were made public on the dates specified below.

As at today's date, the Company has 38,366,526 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 38,366,526. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Announcement title Date announcement published Correction to number of shares in issue and voting rights disclosure Issue of Equity 29 October 2024 Following this allotment, the Company had 36,560,117 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue. Total Voting Rights 29 November 2024 The Company has 36,560,117 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 36,560,117. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Issue of Equity 05 December 2024 Following this allotment, the Company had 37,834,835 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue. Issue of Equity 30 December 2024 Following this allotment, the Company had 38,366,526 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue. Total Voting Rights 31 December 2024 The Company has 38,366,526 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 38,366,526. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

