Discover the Future of AI Video in an Online Webinar with Beamr, Oracle and NVIDIA

Herzliya Israel, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced a webinar exploring “The Future of Video AI - From Infrastructure to Experience”, with Jeffrey Schick, VP Strategic Client Engagement Media and Entertainment at Oracle, Richard Kerris, VP of Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA, and Sharon Carmel, CEO and Co-Founder at Beamr. The online webinar will be held on January 29, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET. To join the webinar, please register here .

The webinar will explore the opportunities and challenges of building high-performance video pipelines for AI-driven applications. The discussion will highlight the infrastructures and technologies essential for creating engaging experiences, providing insights relevant to companies already utilizing AI video pipelines or those considering using them. The webinar will discuss Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which delivers powerful AI compute with advanced graphics and media accelerated with NVIDIA L40S GPUs. Beamr’s proprietary Content Adaptive Bitrate technology (CABR) is available on OCI through the Beamr Cloud service, allowing high-efficiency video operations. The webinar will also highlight NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, NVIDIA’s AI platform for live media, NVIDIA’s 8th-generation GPU encoder (NVENC) , the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture for Generative AI and NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPUs.

The webinar will cover:

How AI is revolutionizing the video industry: Explore the upcoming change in handling, storing and delivering media content while improving user experiences.

Explore the upcoming change in handling, storing and delivering media content while improving user experiences. Real-time content personalization: Learn about AI models’ ability to adapt videos and deliver unlimited content versions within the same process, as well as other innovative use cases.

Learn about AI models’ ability to adapt videos and deliver unlimited content versions within the same process, as well as other innovative use cases. The landscape of video AI models: Gain insights about generative AI models translating text to video, algorithms transforming video to text, enabling automated tagging and editing, or advanced features like super resolution - taking low resolution videos and transforming them to 4K resolution and beyond.



​​About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com

