SEALSQ to Showcase Quantum-Resilient Secure Hardware Platform (QS7001) at NY Quantum Day and Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony on February 11

In-person registration: https://www.sealsq.com/quantum-day-invitation

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will hold a “Quantum-Focused Presentation and Evening Reception,” where it will demonstrate its state-of-the-art PQC-optimized secure Quantum hardware platform (QS7001). The event will take place on February 11, 2025, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, NYC, following the ringing of the Nasdaq Closing Bell by SEALSQ’s management team.

During the “Quantum-Focused Presentation and Evening Reception,” Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ and its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), which focuses on global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT solutions, will unveil the Company’s latest advancements in post-quantum semiconductor technology, which were recently introduced at the “Davos 2025” event.

In Davos, SEALSQ showcased its revolutionary progress in quantum technology, emphasizing key innovations such as quantum RootKeys, post-quantum semiconductors, and post-quantum satellite exploration. Among the highlights was the breakthrough collaboration between WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ, enabling secure post-quantum transactions from space, an achievement that has set new benchmarks in the industry.

This milestone underscores SEALSQ’s position as a global leader in quantum-resilient solutions, addressing the critical need for secure technologies in the age of quantum computing.

A World-First in Quantum-Resistant Secure Hardware

At NY Quantum Day, SEALSQ will publicly demonstrate its PQC algorithms running on the QS7001 secure hardware platform, designed specifically for the quantum era. This platform represents a paradigm shift in secure microcontroller design, optimized for quantum-resistant cryptography. By efficiently enabling to authenticate, sign and encrypt data using quantum resistant algorithms while meeting stringent secure hardware certifications such as Common Criteria EAL5+, SEALSQ's QS7001 sets a new industry standard for secure transactions in the quantum age.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.