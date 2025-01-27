DYLI Launches New Platform that Connects Brands, Creators and Collectors

A full-service, risk-free social commerce ecosystem for creators

Allows collectors to buy, hold, trade, sell and redeem purchases with absolute confidence in transactions

Features that eliminates bots and fight fraud during drops

Solutions for both in-person and online sales and redemptions

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DYLI ( dyli.io ) announced the launch of their first of its kind marketplace that enables anyone to easily create, collect, trade and redeem physical products. DYLI empowers brands, performers and content creators to design, produce, and sell products with an end-to-end solution that allows them to take ideas from design and production through sales and fulfillment on a single platform. There is nothing else like it.

The platform aggregates a large pool of collectors and provides them with a number of benefits to keep them engaged, extending the potential audience for creators. DYLI’s unique approach allows collectors to purchase an item and hold the rights to it digitally without immediately redeeming it. Over time the collector can list the item for resale, trade it, or elect to redeem the physical item, after which it will be mailed to them. The original creators receive a small royalty from all secondary marketplace sales.

DYLI is launching with a diverse list of brands and creators, including pop culture and gaming brand Atari, the web3 game Blightfell by The Dream Ecosystem, artists and media IP including Process Grey and Goblintown, and performing artists Megadeath.

DYLI has also partnered with the Abstract blockchain to design and launch physical products that provide deeper onchain value to collectors. The first product, Absocks, will showcase DYLI’s anti-bot technology.

“Right now the cost and complexity of maintaining a storefront, warehousing goods, managing payments and taxes, and handling fulfillment can be immense, so it remains beyond the reach of all but the most high-profile creators,” said Jonah Kitay, co-founder. “By removing that complexity and cost, DYLI gives creators a risk-free way to start selling. Unlocking the revenue potential of merchandise and extending it to resale markets will be the next big wave in the creator economy.”

The DYLI platform also marries online and in-real-life (IRL) transactions for brands and creators, acting as a point of sale at events while giving customers either the instant gratification of carrying the product away or the option of redeeming it later and having it shipped to them.

Content creators seek to build a large enough following to monetize their activity indirectly, earning ad revenue on digital platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and social media apps. Traffic is rewarded with revenue share payments – so most creators put their energy into creating engaging digital content. But a very big opportunity remains for most creators when it comes to monetization … selling custom merchandise and apparel.

This “merch monetization gap” is a byproduct of the complexity of designing and bringing a product to market, and the simple reality that most content creators don’t have the requisite experience. DYLI uses a combination of their platform and their experienced team to fill that gap, providing a white glove experience for creation and sourcing, over and above the platform’s DIY tools, and handling warehousing, transactions, and fulfillment.

An incentive system drives high-levels or participation among both collectors and creators. Individuals earn “diamonds” by purchasing items, redeeming items, listing items, creating items and referrals. Diamonds unlock benefits for the individual, including agency-like services for creators. High account totals also provide a positive signal to the community about a creator or collectors quality, adding a layer of social commerce.

Media Kit: www.dyli.io/media

About DYLI