Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,560 Ageas shares in the period from 20-01-2025 until 24-01-2025.
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|20-01-2025
|13,963
|682,766
|48.91
|48.78
|49.04
|21-01-2025
|16,240
|787,686
|48.48
|48.20
|48.80
|22-01-2025
|14,079
|688,144
|48.88
|48.68
|49.00
|23-01-2025
|11,576
|566,430
|48.95
|48.74
|49.06
|24-01-2025
|12,702
|619,943
|48.80
|48.68
|49.14
|Total
|68,560
|3,344,969
|48.79
|48.20
|49.14
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,824,166 shares for a total amount of EUR 87,370,198. This corresponds to 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
