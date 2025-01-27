Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions completed from 20.01.2025 to 24.01.2025

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 20 January 2025 to 24 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 3 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer (LEI) Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 20/01/2025 FR0012757854 14 560 31.5948 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 20/01/2025 FR0012757854 32 267 31.6194 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 20/01/2025 FR0012757854 7 880 31.6231 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 20/01/2025 FR0012757854 5 468 31.6319 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 21/01/2025 FR0012757854 67 340 31.3338 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 21/01/2025 FR0012757854 33 839 31.3244 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 21/01/2025 FR0012757854 7 811 31.3332 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 21/01/2025 FR0012757854 5 421 31.3273 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 22/01/2025 FR0012757854 35 196 31.2794 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 22/01/2025 FR0012757854 28 097 31.2945 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 22/01/2025 FR0012757854 8 045 31.2947 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 22/01/2025 FR0012757854 5 506 31.2890 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 23/01/2025 FR0012757854 34 429 31.3196 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 23/01/2025 FR0012757854 32 607 31.3343 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 23/01/2025 FR0012757854 8 416 31.3298 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 23/01/2025 FR0012757854 5 698 31.3371 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 24/01/2025 FR0012757854 56506 31.4091 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 24/01/2025 FR0012757854 33951 31.4061 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 24/01/2025 FR0012757854 8637 31.4073 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 24/01/2025 FR0012757854 5797 31.4089 AQEU





Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 437,471 31.3802

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.





Attachment