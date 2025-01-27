Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions completed from 20.01.2025 to 24.01.2025

 | Source: SPIE SA SPIE SA

In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 20 January 2025 to 24 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th resolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 3 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the Issuer (LEI)Day of transactionISIN CodeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)Market (MIC Code)
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8520/01/2025FR001275785414 56031.5948XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8520/01/2025FR001275785432 26731.6194CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8520/01/2025FR00127578547 88031.6231TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8520/01/2025FR00127578545 46831.6319AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8521/01/2025FR001275785467 34031.3338XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8521/01/2025FR001275785433 83931.3244CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8521/01/2025FR00127578547 81131.3332TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8521/01/2025FR00127578545 42131.3273AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8522/01/2025FR001275785435 19631.2794XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8522/01/2025FR001275785428 09731.2945CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8522/01/2025FR00127578548 04531.2947TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8522/01/2025FR00127578545 50631.2890AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8523/01/2025FR001275785434 42931.3196XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8523/01/2025FR001275785432 60731.3343CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8523/01/2025FR00127578548 41631.3298TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8523/01/2025FR00127578545 69831.3371AQEU
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8524/01/2025FR00127578545650631.4091XPAR
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8524/01/2025FR00127578543395131.4061CEUX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8524/01/2025FR0012757854863731.4073TQEX
SPIE969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X8524/01/2025FR0012757854579731.4089AQEU


 Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
Total437,47131.3802

About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.


Attachment


Attachments

Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - 20.01.25 to 24.01.25 (Certified)