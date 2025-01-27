Sunshine Minting, Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Sunshine Minting, Inc.’s (SMI) ongoing strategic growth plan, SMI announces the following significant changes to its organization.





Jason Trubey has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Sunshine Minting, Inc. In his new role, Jason will assume the oversight of all of SMI’s operations from a day-to-day perspective, monitoring and analyzing the overall business performance to meet the strategic goals of the company, and the implementation of the vision and strategy of the CEO and Board of Directors. Jason will also be directly responsible for leading the Directors and Managers of the company and their performance.





Annie Yang will assume the role of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. As the CCO, Annie will be responsible for the development, implementation, and execution of SMI’s Commercial and Sales strategies globally, setting annual sales targets and monitoring progress, managing key commercial contracts, and identifying and developing new business opportunities and products. Annie will also continue in her role as General Manager of SMI(SH), SMI’s operation located in Shanghai, China.

Dan Simpson has been promoted to Director of Operations. Dan will be responsible for the Nevada and Idaho operations while providing support and guidance to Annex Plating and Liberty Refining to ensure operational continuity. In the newly expanded role, Dan will be leading the production teams in all operations by utilizing SMI’s capabilities and driving operational growth to meet customers’ needs and the company’s growth strategy.

Recently, SMI added Jesper Olsen as Senior Director of Finance and Accounting. In this new role, Jesper will be responsible for the Accounting, Purchasing, and Material Controls Departments at SMI.

Tom Power will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. These changes will allow him to continue to focus on determining the company’s future goals and strategies and continue the development of SMI.





Tom Power, CEO of Sunshine Minting, Inc., had the following comment, “I am thrilled to announce these key organizational changes. Both Jason and Annie have demonstrated their leadership abilities over the last 10 years with their contributions to the success of SMI. The recent addition of Jesper Olsen and the promotion of Dan Simpson completes our team of Directors, who will work closely with Jason and Annie on the daily execution of our growth strategy. These changes also provide the stakeholders of SMI a clear long-term avenue for succession planning and sustainability. I am looking forward to mentoring this team utilizing my 35 years of experience in the minting and manufacturing world to guide the company’s strategic evolution and its continued success alongside the entire Executive team. These key changes provide us a roadmap to achieve those goals.”

About Sunshine Minting, Inc.

Sunshine Minting Inc. (SMI) is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada and is one of the world’s largest suppliers of precious metal products for the minting and bullion industry globally. SMI has been supplying quality products and services to the Mint industry (Blanks, Bullion, and Custom Minting) for over 30 years; and has a proven track record for quality and innovation that has helped to re-define the standard around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company (certified by DNV), SMI manufactures and supplies fine silver and fine gold products, as well as platinum products to government and private mints and to prominent, well-known financial institutions and marketing companies worldwide.

SMI operates five manufacturing facilities on two continents; Henderson, Nevada; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Hayden, Idaho; Providence, Rhode Island; and Shanghai, China.

SMI produces products in accordance with the stringent specifications demanded by our government mint customers. Our proficient, up-to-date laboratory facility ensures that all products fulfill the specified requirements of our customers. Our customers are worldwide in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Our gold and silver bullion products are sold by most of the major bullion dealers, financial institutions, and distributors around the world. We have an established reputation for quality, consistency, and capacity as well as for embracing innovative concepts and technology in the precious metal industry. SMI’s brand is on most widely recognized private minting brand lists. SMI silver bars and rounds range in weight from 1 gram to 100 ounces. Gold bars and rounds range from 1 gram to 1 kilogram and most of our gold product is packaged in customized Tamper Evident Packaging (TEP). All of SMI Branded Bullion products contain our innovative MintMark SI™ Anti-Counterfeit technology.

Sunshine Minting Inc. is a brand that symbolizes precious metal fineness, exceptional quality, and service. We are the leading manufacturer of products for the minting and bullion industry, and we are committed to meeting customer requirements by providing quality products with cost-effective processes, innovative technology, and timely delivery.

