Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $45.7 million, as compared to $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial and Other Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

 Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) 1.31%  1.18%  1.26%
Return on average equity (“ROAE”) 13.48%  11.31%  15.45%
Pre-tax income$19,367  $15,241  $15,151 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)$20,667  $17,991  $15,951 
Net income$13,317  $10,941  $10,799 
Basic earnings per common share$0.63  $0.52  $0.63 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.63  $0.52  $0.63 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 21,182,143   21,182,143   17,175,445 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 21,235,318   21,232,758   17,193,114 
Shares outstanding at end of period 21,319,083   21,319,583   17,256,989 


 Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ROAA 1.23%  1.44%
ROAE 12.72%  17.85%
Pre-tax income$64,721  $66,616 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)$71,671  $70,616 
Net income$45,671  $47,734 
Basic earnings per common share$2.26  $2.78 
Diluted earnings per common share$2.26  $2.78 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 20,154,385   17,166,592 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 20,205,440   17,187,969 
Shares outstanding at end of period 21,319,083   17,256,989 
        

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“While we focus on the future and maintaining a position of distinction and respect in the markets we serve, we proudly look back at 2024 as another outstanding year of achievement. We experienced consistent, strong financial performance with year-over-year growth in loans and deposits, a consistent shareholder dividend, and stable net interest margin. We also continued our successful execution of our San Francisco market expansion and now have 27 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area who contributed $229.5 million in deposits from June 5, 2023 to December 31, 2024. We have managed expenses and executed on conservative underwriting practices, which are foundational to our success.

Five Star Bank consistently executes on client and community-focused initiatives, and in 2024, we received a Super Premier rating from Findley Reports, an IDC Superior rating, and a Bauer Financial rating of 5 stars (out of five). We were also awarded the prestigious 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, were among S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2023 Top 20 Best-Performing Community banks in the nation (with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion), and were ranked fifth on the 2024 Bank Director Magazine (RankingBanking) Best U.S. Banks with assets less than $5 billion. We also received the Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s Sustainability Award recognizing a company that has supported industry growth in the Greater Sacramento region.

In 2024, our senior leadership was recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal with a C-Suite Award, a Women Who Mean Business honor, a 40 Under 40 recognition, and placement on the Power 100 list. Our senior leadership was also recognized on the San Francisco Business Times’ Newsmaker 100 list, as part of the Independent Community Bankers of America’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders, among the Association of Latino Professionals for America’s 50 Most Powerful Latinas, and with a National Association of Women Business Owners’ Sacramento Valley Outstanding Women Leaders’ Executive Woman award.

Being recognized as community leaders ensures Five Star Bank remains top of mind in the markets we serve as we continue to build-out our market presence. I am humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to the future.”

Financial highlights included the following:

  • The San Francisco Bay Area team, which increased from 24 to 27 employees during the three months ended December 31, 2024, generated deposit balances totaling $229.5 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $40.4 million from September 30, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $352.3 million, representing 9.90% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, as compared to 7.38% at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by $158.0 million, or 4.65%, during the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and public time deposits. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-wholesale deposits increased by $8.0 million, or 0.27%, and wholesale deposits increased by $150.0 million, or 36.59%.
  • Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 41.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 43.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, as compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 3.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.32%, as compared to 3.42% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The effective Federal Funds rate fell to 4.33% as of December 31, 2024 from 4.83% as of September 30, 2024 and 5.33% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Other comprehensive loss was $2.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $12.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.07% and 2.48% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.02% and 10.93% as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.
  • Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was as follows:
(in thousands)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change
Loans held for investment$3,532,686 $3,460,565 $72,121 2.08%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 922,629  906,939  15,690 1.73%
Interest-bearing deposits 2,635,365  2,493,040  142,325 5.71%
        
(in thousands)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Loans held for investment$3,532,686 $3,081,719 $450,967 14.63%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 922,629  831,101  91,528 11.01%
Interest-bearing deposits 2,635,365  2,195,795  439,570 20.02%
            
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end decreased from 0.06% at December 31, 2023 to 0.05% at December 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on January 16, 2025, which the Company expects to pay on February 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025.

Summary Results

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2024

The Company’s net income was $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income increased by $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by a larger average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to a larger average balance of deposits, as compared to September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses decreased by $1.5 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest income increased by $0.3 million, primarily due to income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024, combined with a loss from equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $0.7 million, primarily due to: (i) increased salaries and employee benefits mainly resulting from increased loan production driving higher commissions expense period-over-period; and (ii) increased advertising and promotional expenses due to a larger number of events sponsored and attended period-over-period.

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income increased by $6.8 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher average balances and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to higher average balances and rates on deposits. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.5 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to lower swap referral and rate lock fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

Year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to year ended December 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income increased by $8.8 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by higher average balances and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to higher average balances and rates on deposits. The provision for credit losses increased by $3.0 million, or 73.75%, as loan originations in the year ended December 31, 2024 were almost double those for the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $1.1 million, primarily due to lower income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2024 than during the year ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $6.7 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended    
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change
Selected operating data:        
Net interest income $33,489  $30,386  $3,103  10.21%
Provision for credit losses  1,300   2,750   (1,450) (52.73)%
Non-interest income  1,666   1,381   285  20.64%
Non-interest expense  14,488   13,776   712  5.17%
Pre-tax income  19,367   15,241   4,126  27.07%
Provision for income taxes  6,050   4,300   1,750  40.70%
Net income $13,317  $10,941  $2,376  21.72%
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $0.63  $0.52  $0.11  21.15%
Diluted $0.63  $0.52  $0.11  21.15%
Performance and other financial ratios:        
ROAA  1.31%  1.18%    
ROAE  13.48%  11.31%    
Net interest margin  3.36%  3.37%    
Cost of funds  2.65%  2.72%    
Efficiency ratio  41.21%  43.37%    


  Three months ended    
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Selected operating data:        
Net interest income $33,489  $26,678  $6,811  25.53%
Provision for credit losses  1,300   800   500  62.50%
Non-interest income  1,666   1,936   (270) (13.95)%
Non-interest expense  14,488   12,663   1,825  14.41%
Pre-tax income  19,367   15,151   4,216  27.83%
Provision for income taxes  6,050   4,352   1,698  39.02%
Net income $13,317  $10,799  $2,518  23.32%
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $0.63  $0.63  $  %
Diluted $0.63  $0.63  $  %
Performance and other financial ratios:        
ROAA  1.31%  1.26%    
ROAE  13.48%  15.45%    
Net interest margin  3.36%  3.19%    
Cost of funds  2.65%  2.50%    
Efficiency ratio  41.21%  44.25%    
             
  Year ended    
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Selected operating data:        
Net interest income $119,711  $110,880  $8,831  7.96%
Provision for credit losses  6,950   4,000   2,950  73.75%
Non-interest income  6,453   7,511   (1,058) (14.09)%
Non-interest expense  54,493   47,775   6,718  14.06%
Pre-tax income  64,721   66,616   (1,895) (2.84)%
Provision for income taxes  19,050   18,882   168  0.89%
Net income $45,671  $47,734  $(2,063) (4.32)%
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $2.26  $2.78  $(0.52) (18.71)%
Diluted $2.26  $2.78  $(0.52) (18.71)%
Performance and other financial ratios:        
ROAA  1.23%  1.44%    
ROAE  12.72%  17.85%    
Net interest margin  3.32%  3.42%    
Cost of funds  2.64%  2.10%    
Efficiency ratio  43.19%  40.35%    


Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Selected financial condition data:        
Total assets $4,053,278 $3,593,125 $460,153  12.81%
Cash and cash equivalents  352,343  321,576  30,767  9.57%
Total loans held for investment  3,532,686  3,081,719  450,967  14.63%
Total investments  100,914  111,160  (10,246) (9.22)%
Total liabilities  3,656,654  3,307,351  349,303  10.56%
Total deposits  3,557,994  3,026,896  531,098  17.55%
Subordinated notes, net  73,895  73,749  146  0.20%
Total shareholders’ equity  396,624  285,774  110,850  38.79%
              
  • Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.4 billion, representing 66.92% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted 77.00% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 61.13% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 9.28 years as of December 31, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 were $352.3 million, representing 9.90% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, as compared to 10.62% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  December 31, 2024
(in thousands) Line of Credit Letters of Credit Issued Borrowings Available
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances $1,212,209 $701,500 $ $510,709
Federal Reserve Discount Window  862,136      862,136
Correspondent bank lines of credit  175,000      175,000
Cash and cash equivalents        352,343
Total $2,249,345 $701,500 $ $1,900,188


The increase in total assets from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment and a $30.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $10.2 million decrease in investments. The $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 was the result of $1.1 billion in loan originations, partially offset by $263.0 million and $423.0 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $451.0 million increase in total loans held for investment included $281.4 million in purchased loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio. The $30.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $425.7 million and $52.3 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash outflows related to investing activities of $447.3 million.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $531.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other borrowings of $170.0 million. The $531.1 million increase in deposits was largely due to increases in money market, time, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $242.9 million, $203.6 million, and $91.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits of $5.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 was primarily a result of $80.9 million of additional common stock issued during the year and net income recognized of $45.7 million, partially offset by $16.2 million in cash dividends paid during the period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change
Interest and fee income $57,745  $52,667  $5,078 9.64%
Interest expense  24,256   22,281   1,975 8.86%
Net interest income $33,489  $30,386  $3,103 10.21%
Net interest margin  3.36%  3.37%    
         
  Three months ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Interest and fee income $57,745  $46,180  $11,565 25.04%
Interest expense  24,256   19,502   4,754 24.38%
Net interest income $33,489  $26,678  $6,811 25.53%
Net interest margin  3.36%  3.19%    
         
  Year ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Interest and fee income $206,951  $174,382  $32,569 18.68%
Interest expense  87,240   63,502   23,738 37.38%
Net interest income $119,711  $110,880  $8,831 7.96%
Net interest margin  3.32%  3.42%    


The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

  Three months ended
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate
Assets                  
Interest-earning deposits in banks $363,828 $4,335 4.74% $126,266 $1,657 5.22% $157,775 $2,100 5.28%
Investment securities  103,930  607 2.33%  106,256  620 2.32%  106,483  651 2.43%
Loans held for investment and sale  3,498,109  52,803 6.01%  3,354,050  50,390 5.98%  3,055,042  43,429 5.64%
Total interest-earning assets  3,965,867  57,745 5.79%  3,586,572  52,667 5.84%  3,319,300  46,180 5.52%
Interest receivable and other assets, net  91,736      91,965      80,360    
Total assets $4,057,603     $3,678,537     $3,399,660    
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $298,518 $1,249 1.66% $302,188 $1,237 1.63% $291,967 $1,091 1.48%
Savings accounts  127,298  887 2.77%  124,851  979 3.12%  130,915  891 2.70%
Money market accounts  1,596,116  13,520 3.37%  1,578,244  14,688 3.70%  1,347,111  10,824 3.19%
Time accounts  617,596  7,438 4.79%  326,640  4,172 5.08%  417,434  5,322 5.06%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings  73,872  1,162 6.25%  76,988  1,205 6.23%  88,401  1,374 6.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,713,400  24,256 3.56%  2,408,911  22,281 3.68%  2,275,828  19,502 3.40%
Demand accounts  921,881      852,872      821,651    
Interest payable and other liabilities  29,234      32,062      24,886    
Shareholders’ equity  393,088      384,692      277,295    
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $4,057,603     $3,678,537     $3,399,660    
                   
Net interest spread     2.23%     2.16%     2.12%
Net interest income/margin   $33,489 3.36%   $30,386 3.37%   $26,678 3.19%


Net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $3.1 million, or 10.21%, to $33.5 million compared to $30.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of one basis point compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $5.1 million in interest income due to a $379.3 million, or 10.58%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in deposit interest expense due to a $376.6 million, or 11.83%, increase in the average balance of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter.

As compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income increased $6.8 million, or 25.53%, to $33.5 million compared to $26.7 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 17 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $9.4 million in loan interest income due to a $443.1 million, or 14.50%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 37 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in deposit interest expense due to a $552.3 million, or 18.36%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a 19 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the annual periods indicated:

  Year ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/Rate
Assets            
Interest-earning deposits in banks $218,156 $11,080 5.08% $184,103 $9,069 4.93%
Investment securities  106,289  2,530 2.38%  113,515  2,600 2.29%
Loans held for investment and sale  3,283,874  193,341 5.89%  2,947,603  162,713 5.52%
Total interest-earning assets  3,608,319  206,951 5.74%  3,245,221  174,382 5.37%
Interest receivable and other assets, net  90,061      75,741    
Total assets $3,698,380     $3,320,962    
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $298,137 $4,716 1.58% $312,944 $3,321 1.06%
Savings accounts  124,208  3,584 2.89%  140,060  3,073 2.19%
Money market accounts  1,533,405  53,750 3.51%  1,263,539  33,932 2.69%
Time accounts  412,007  20,348 4.94%  372,557  17,535 4.71%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings  77,335  4,842 6.26%  93,279  5,641 6.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,445,092  87,240 3.57%  2,182,379  63,502 2.91%
Demand accounts  858,789      844,057    
Interest payable and other liabilities  35,331      27,127    
Shareholders’ equity  359,168      267,399    
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $3,698,380     $3,320,962    
             
Net interest spread     2.17%     2.46%
Net interest income/margin   $119,711 3.32%   $110,880 3.42%


Net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $8.8 million, or 7.96%, to $119.7 million compared to $110.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin totaled 3.32% for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $30.6 million in loan interest income due to a $336.3 million, or 11.41%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 37 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans as compared to the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $24.5 million in deposit interest expense due to a $293.4 million, or 10.00%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a 58 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits compared to the prior year.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of December 31, 2024:

(in thousands)  
Real estate:  
Commercial $2,857,173 
Commercial land and development  3,849 
Commercial construction  111,318 
Residential construction  4,561 
Residential  32,774 
Farmland  47,241 
Commercial:  
Secured  170,548 
Unsecured  27,558 
Consumer and other  279,584 
Net deferred loan fees  (1,920)
Total loans held for investment $3,532,686 


Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of December 31, 2024:

(in thousands)  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $315,217
Money market accounts  1,525,293
Savings accounts  124,702
Time accounts  670,153
Total interest-bearing deposits $2,635,365


Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $37.8 million, as compared to $34.4 million at December 31, 2023. The $3.4 million increase in the allowance is due to a $7.5 million provision for credit losses recorded during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by net charge-offs of $4.1 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment decreased from 0.06% at December 31, 2023 to 0.05% at December 31, 2024. Loans designated as watch increased from $39.6 million to $123.4 million between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Loans designated as substandard increased from $2.0 million to $2.6 million between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total
Real estate:        
Commercial $25,864 68.44% $29,015 84.27%
Commercial land and development  78 0.21%  178 0.52%
Commercial construction  2,268 6.00%  718 2.08%
Residential construction  64 0.17%  89 0.26%
Residential  270 0.71%  151 0.44%
Farmland  607 1.61%  399 1.16%
   29,151 77.14%  30,550 88.73%
Commercial:        
Secured  5,866 15.52%  3,314 9.62%
Unsecured  278 0.74%  189 0.55%
   6,144 16.26%  3,503 10.17%
Consumer and other  2,496 6.60%  378 1.10%
Total allowance for credit losses $37,791 100.00% $34,431 100.00%


The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, as compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts $179 $165 $14  8.48%
Gain on sale of loans  150  306  (156) (50.98)%
Loan-related fees  400  406  (6) (1.48)%
FHLB stock dividends  332  327  5  1.53%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  182  162  20  12.35%
Other income  423  15  408  2,720.00%
Total non-interest income $1,666 $1,381 $285  20.64%


Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, approximately $2.0 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.60%, as compared to approximately $4.4 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.03% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Other income. The increase resulted primarily from $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024, combined with a $0.1 million loss from equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended   
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts $179 $165  $14  8.48%
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities    (167)  167  (100.00)%
Gain on sale of loans  150  317   (167) (52.68)%
Loan-related fees  400  667   (267) (40.03)%
FHLB stock dividends  332  314   18  5.73%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  182  155   27  17.42%
Other income  423  485   (62) (12.78)%
Total non-interest income $1,666 $1,936  $(270) (13.95)%


Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The decrease in the net loss on sale of securities related to the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease resulted from an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, approximately $2.0 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.60%, as compared to approximately $5.9 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.41% during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The decrease resulted from the recognition of $0.2 million lower rate lock fees and $0.1 million lower swap referral fees during the three months ended December 31, 2024 than the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Year ended   
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts $721 $575  $146  25.39%
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities    (167)  167  (100.00)%
Gain on sale of loans  1,274  1,952   (678) (34.73)%
Loan-related fees  1,605  1,719   (114) (6.63)%
FHLB stock dividends  1,320  970   350  36.08%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  644  510   134  26.27%
Other income  889  1,952   (1,063) (54.46)%
Total non-interest income $6,453 $7,511  $(1,058) (14.09)%


Service charges on deposit accounts. The increase resulted primarily from a $0.2 million increase in wire transfer fees recognized, partially offset by a small decrease in other fees recognized during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities. The decrease in the net loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, with no sales occurring during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately $18.3 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 6.96%, as compared to approximately $36.5 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.35% during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The decrease was primarily a result of a $0.2 million net decrease in income earned from the credit card program, partially offset by a small increase in loan fee income earned on various loan types and services.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase primarily relates to a 50 basis point increase in the annualized dividend rate earned year-over-year, while the average shares outstanding remained consistent.

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance. The increase was primarily due to additional policies purchased between December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Other income. The decrease resulted primarily from $0.5 million in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million in income received on equity investments in venture-back funds during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $8,360 $7,969 $391  4.91%
Occupancy and equipment  649  626  23  3.67%
Data processing and software  1,369  1,327  42  3.17%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance  440  405  35  8.64%
Professional services  774  830  (56) (6.75)%
Advertising and promotional  752  584  168  28.77%
Loan-related expenses  321  292  29  9.93%
Other operating expenses  1,823  1,743  80  4.59%
Total non-interest expense $14,488 $13,776 $712  5.17%


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.1 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense; and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Advertising and promotional. The increase was primarily due to the timing of events sponsored and attended during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three months ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $8,360 $7,182 $1,178 16.40%
Occupancy and equipment  649  583  66 11.32%
Data processing and software  1,369  1,110  259 23.33%
FDIC insurance  440  370  70 18.92%
Professional services  774  658  116 17.63%
Advertising and promotional  752  717  35 4.88%
Loan-related expenses  321  268  53 19.78%
Other operating expenses  1,823  1,775  48 2.70%
Total non-interest expense $14,488 $12,663 $1,825 14.41%


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was primarily a result of: (i) a $1.0 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, of which approximately $0.8 million related to employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (ii) a $0.7 million increase in commissions expense due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was primarily due to increased audit and examination fees for services provided for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Year ended    
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $31,709 $27,097 $4,612 17.02%
Occupancy and equipment  2,547  2,218  329 14.83%
Data processing and software  5,088  4,015  1,073 26.72%
FDIC insurance  1,635  1,557  78 5.01%
Professional services  3,078  2,575  503 19.53%
Advertising and promotional  2,411  2,403  8 0.33%
Loan-related expenses  1,207  1,192  15 1.26%
Other operating expenses  6,818  6,718  100 1.49%
Total non-interest expense $54,493 $47,775 $6,718 14.06%


Salaries and employee benefits. The increase was the result of: (i) a $3.5 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus, of which approximately $3.3 million related to employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (ii) a $1.4 million increase in commissions paid, primarily to employees in the San Francisco Bay Area. The increase was partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in loan origination costs due to higher loan production, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase related to rent expense for the San Francisco branch office and a new office lease to support back office staff during the year ended December 31, 2024, which did not exist for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Data processing and software. The increase related to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. The increase was due to an increase in audit, IT support, and other consulting fees for services provided for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Other operating expenses. The increase is primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in conference and training expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased by $1.8 million, or 40.70%, to $6.1 million, as compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was primarily due to: (i) the increase in taxable income recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2024; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate was 31.24% and 28.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes increased by $1.7 million, or 39.02%, to $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase is due to: (i) the increase in taxable income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate was 31.24% and 28.72% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes increased by $0.2 million, or 0.89%, to $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase is due to a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the year ended December 31, 2024, partially offset by a decline in taxable income year-over-year. The effective tax rate was 29.43% and 28.34% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT), to discuss its fourth quarter and annual financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

  Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Revenue and Expense Data      
Interest and fee income $57,745  $52,667  $46,180 
Interest expense  24,256   22,281   19,502 
Net interest income  33,489   30,386   26,678 
Provision for credit losses  1,300   2,750   800 
Net interest income after provision  32,189   27,636   25,878 
Non-interest income:      
Service charges on deposit accounts  179   165   165 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities        (167)
Gain on sale of loans  150   306   317 
Loan-related fees  400   406   667 
FHLB stock dividends  332   327   314 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  182   162   155 
Other income  423   15   485 
Total non-interest income  1,666   1,381   1,936 
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  8,360   7,969   7,182 
Occupancy and equipment  649   626   583 
Data processing and software  1,369   1,327   1,110 
FDIC insurance  440   405   370 
Professional services  774   830   658 
Advertising and promotional  752   584   717 
Loan-related expenses  321   292   268 
Other operating expenses  1,823   1,743   1,775 
Total non-interest expense  14,488   13,776   12,663 
Income before provision for income taxes  19,367   15,241   15,151 
Provision for income taxes  6,050   4,300   4,352 
Net income $13,317  $10,941  $10,799 
       
Comprehensive Income      
Net income $13,317  $10,941  $10,799 
Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale during the period  (3,747)  3,549   5,744 
Reclassification for net loss on sale of securities included in net income        167 
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income  (1,108)  1,049   1,747 
Other comprehensive (loss) income  (2,639)  2,500   4,164 
Total comprehensive income $10,678  $13,441  $14,963 
       
Share and Per Share Data      
Earnings per common share:      
Basic $0.63  $0.52  $0.63 
Diluted $0.63  $0.52  $0.63 
Book value per share $18.60  $18.29  $16.56 
Tangible book value per share(1) $18.60  $18.29  $16.56 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  21,182,143   21,182,143   17,175,445 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  21,235,318   21,232,758   17,193,114 
Shares outstanding at end of period  21,319,083   21,319,583   17,256,989 
       
Credit Quality      
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans  2,101.78%  2,041.44%  1,752.70%
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment  0.05%  0.05%  0.06%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment  0.05%  0.05%  0.06%
       
Selected Financial Ratios      
ROAA  1.31%  1.18%  1.26%
ROAE  13.48%  11.31%  15.45%
Net interest margin  3.36%  3.37%  3.19%
Loan to deposit  99.38%  101.87%  102.19%


(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

  Year ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Revenue and Expense Data    
Interest and fee income $206,951  $174,382 
Interest expense  87,240   63,502 
Net interest income  119,711   110,880 
Provision for credit losses  6,950   4,000 
Net interest income after provision  112,761   106,880 
Non-interest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  721   575 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     (167)
Gain on sale of loans  1,274   1,952 
Loan-related fees  1,605   1,719 
FHLB stock dividends  1,320   970 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  644   510 
Other income  889   1,952 
Total non-interest income  6,453   7,511 
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  31,709   27,097 
Occupancy and equipment  2,547   2,218 
Data processing and software  5,088   4,015 
FDIC insurance  1,635   1,557 
Professional services  3,078   2,575 
Advertising and promotional  2,411   2,403 
Loan-related expenses  1,207   1,192 
Other operating expenses  6,818   6,718 
Total non-interest expense  54,493   47,775 
Income before provision for income taxes  64,721   66,616 
Provision for income taxes  19,050   18,882 
Net income $45,671  $47,734 
     
Comprehensive Income    
Net income $45,671  $47,734 
Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale during the period  (858)  2,228 
Reclassification for net loss on sale of securities included in net income     167 
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income  (254)  708 
Other comprehensive (loss) income  (604)  1,687 
Total comprehensive income $45,067  $49,421 
     
Share and Per Share Data    
Earnings per common share:    
Basic $2.26  $2.78 
Diluted $2.26  $2.78 
Book value per share $18.60  $16.56 
Tangible book value per share(1) $18.60  $16.56 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  20,154,385   17,166,592 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  20,205,440   17,187,969 
Shares outstanding at end of period  21,319,083   17,256,989 
     
Credit Quality    
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans  2,101.78%  1,752.70%
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment  0.05%  0.06%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05%  0.05%
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment  0.05%  0.06%
     
Selected Financial Ratios    
ROAA  1.23%  1.44%
ROAE  12.72%  17.85%
Net interest margin  3.32%  3.42%
Loan to deposit  99.38%  102.19%
         

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Balance Sheet Data      
Cash and due from financial institutions $33,882  $44,531  $26,986 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  318,461   206,321   294,590 
Time deposits in banks  4,121   4,118   5,858 
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value  98,194   104,238   108,083 
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  2,720   2,720   3,077 
Loans held for sale  3,247   2,910   11,464 
Loans held for investment  3,532,686   3,460,565   3,081,719 
Allowance for credit losses  (37,791)  (37,583)  (34,431)
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses  3,494,895   3,422,982   3,047,288 
FHLB stock  15,000   15,000   15,000 
Operating leases, right-of-use asset  6,245   6,590   5,284 
Premises and equipment, net  1,584   1,657   1,623 
Bank-owned life insurance  19,375   19,192   17,180 
Interest receivable and other assets  55,554   56,745   56,692 
Total assets $4,053,278  $3,887,004  $3,593,125 
       
Non-interest-bearing deposits $922,629  $906,939  $831,101 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,635,365   2,493,040   2,195,795 
Total deposits  3,557,994   3,399,979   3,026,896 
Subordinated notes, net  73,895   73,859   73,749 
Other borrowings        170,000 
Operating lease liability  6,857   7,101   5,603 
Interest payable and other liabilities  17,908   16,135   31,103 
Total liabilities  3,656,654   3,497,074   3,307,351 
       
Common stock  302,531   302,251   220,505 
Retained earnings  106,464   97,411   77,036 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (12,371)  (9,732)  (11,767)
Total shareholders’ equity  396,624   389,930   285,774 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $4,053,278  $3,887,004  $3,593,125 
       
Quarterly Average Balance Data      
Average loans held for investment and sale $3,498,109  $3,354,050  $3,055,042 
Average interest-earning assets  3,965,867   3,586,572   3,319,300 
Average total assets  4,057,603   3,678,537   3,399,660 
Average deposits  3,561,409   3,184,795   3,009,078 
Average total equity  393,088   384,692   277,295 
       
Capital Ratios      
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets  9.79%  10.03%  7.95%
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)  9.79%  10.03%  7.95%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)  13.99%  13.94%  12.30%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  11.02%  10.93%  9.07%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  11.02%  10.93%  9.07%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.05%  10.83%  8.73%
             

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

  Three months ended
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income      
Pre-tax income $19,367 $15,241 $15,151
Add: provision for credit losses  1,300  2,750  800
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $20,667 $17,991 $15,951


  Year ended
(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income    
Pre-tax income $64,721 $66,616
Add: provision for credit losses  6,950  4,000
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $71,671 $70,616


Investor Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


