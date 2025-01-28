OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Three Abstracts for Anti-IL-7R mAb Lusvertikimab in Ulcerative Colitis at the 20th Congress of ECCO

NANTES, France - January 28 2025, – 7:30am CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), shares details of the three scientific abstracts on its anti-IL-Receptor (IL-7R) Lusvertikimab, which is in clinical development for ulcerative colitis. These abstracts will be presented in Oral Presentation, Digital Oral Presentation and Poster Presentation at the upcoming 20th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization) to be held February 19-22, 2025, in Berlin (Germany).

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “With three abstracts accepted for presentation at ECCO 2025, we look forward to sharing new preclinical and clinical efficacy data on Lusvertikimab with the world’s leading specialists in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).”

Presentation Details:

Oral presentation Title Presenter Session Date and time OP36 - "LUSVERTIKIMAB, A FIRST-IN-CLASS IL7 RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST, IN MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS: RESULTS OF A MULTICENTER, RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE II STUDY " Arnaud Bourreille Session name: Sustainability in IBD and beyond Session 10: Hot topics in IBD

Session hall: Plenary Hall / Hall B Session date: February 20, 2025 Session time:

08:30 -10:50

Presentation time:

10:10 - 10:20 Selected amongst the Top 10 oral abstracts for 20th Congress of European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) Highlights.





Digital oral presentation Title Presenter Session Date and time DOP031 - "ANTI-IL-7 RECEPTOR PLUS ANTI-IL12/23 COMBINATION INDUCES COMPLETE HISTOLOGICAL NORMALIZATION IN CHRONIC COLITIS " Nicolas Poirier Session name: DOP Session 4:

Novel targets in IBD​

Session hall: A5 Session date:

February 20, 2025​

Session time:

17:45 - 18:45

Presentation time:

18:03 - 18:09​





Poster presentation Title Presenter Session Date and time PO916 – “LUSVERTIKIMAB IS EFFICACIOUS IN SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS (UC) PATIENTS WITH HIGH FECAL CALPROTECTIN (FCP): RESULTS FROM THE COTIKIS STUDY” Walter Reinish Poster sessions: February 20, 2025, 10:30 to 18:00 February 21, 2025, 08:00 to 18:00 February 22, 2025, 09:00 to 13:00 Guided poster session:

February 21, 2025, 12:40-13:40

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com.

