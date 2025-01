Proposals to Annual General Meeting 2025 concerning the Number of the Board Members, Their Remuneration and Reimbursement of Their Costs, and Nomination of the Board Members

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

28 January 2025, at 11:00 am

Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held at 25 March 2025 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.

Proposal relating to number of persons on the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose no changes to the number of the Board members, i.e. that six persons be elected to the Board of Directors, or five persons, if a person proposed by the shareholders is prevented from being a Board member of the company.

Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose no changes to the compensation of the Board members, i.e. that the Chair of the Board of Directors receives 5,000 euros per month, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors receives 4,000 euros per month and the members of the Board of Directors receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 750 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the effectual guidelines of eQ Plc.

Nomination of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that Päivi Arminen, Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Janne Larma and Tomas von Rettig are re-elected to the Board of Directors and Caroline Bertlin will be elected as a new member to the Board. If one of the persons proposed by the shareholders is prevented from being a Board member of the company, such persons will be elected who are not prevented from being Board members. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

Caroline Bertlin (born 1978) is an experienced business leader with vast experience in the Nordics and internationally. Bertlin is based and has spent most of her career in Sweden. Currently she is engaged in strategy and funding of energy infrastructure for Nordion Energi. Prior to that she was the CEO of Nordisk Renting and Managing Director in NatWest Structured Finance (2016-2023). Previously she worked as Head of Restructuring, Turnaround CEO and Project Lead for Strategic projects in the NatWest Group (2009-2015). Earlier experience includes portfolio management and analyst positions within banking and alternative investments. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Nordisk Renting AB (2016-). Caroline Bertlin holds a Master of Science (Economics) degree from Hanken School of Economics.

All nominees have given their consent to the proposal. In addition, the nominees have indicated that on selection, they will select Georg Ehrnrooth as Chair of the Board of Directors.

