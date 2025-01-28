Inside China's Big Three: How Douyin (TikTok), Kuaishou and Taobao Live Dominate Live-Stream E-Commerce

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Three Leading Live Streaming e-Commerce Platforms in China and Their Key Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, both domestic and international e-commerce giants have recognized the monetization potential of live streaming e-commerce, leading to significant investments in this sector. China has emerged as a global leader in this field, with platforms such as Douyin EC Group (known as TikTok), Kuaishou E-Commerce, and Taobao Live driving innovation and growth.

This report provides an overview of these three major platforms - Douyin EC Group (TikTok), Kuaishou E-Commerce, and Taobao Live - analyzing their operational performance, product and service offerings, and live streaming technologies while exploring their deployment strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



Definition of Live-streaming E-commerce



Douyin EC Group (TikTok): Interest-Based e-Commerce with Cross-Domain Resources

2.9 Billion Daily Live Stream Views in 2023

Stimulating Consumer Interest Through Content and Cross-Domain Resource Utilization Integrating Platforms to Optimize Ad Placement and Influencer Matching Introducing CORE Methodology to Deliver Live Streaming Solutions with Service Providers Small and Medium-Sized Streamers: Key to Driving Operational Growth

Leveraging Volcano Engine for Greater Live Stream Stability and Performance

Kuaishou E-commerce: Building Trust to Boost Repeat Purchases

380 Million Daily Active Users and Nearly 1.2 Trillion RMB GMV in 2023

Focusing on Trust Building, Product Selection Support, and Traffic Assistance Introducing Programs to Support Merchant Operations and Foster a Safe Live Streaming Environment Launching Agriculture Development Plan and Managed Sales Model Initiating New Merchant Launch Program and Develops Recommendation Systems

Developing AI Open Platform to Enhance Live Streaming Safety, Quality, and Interaction

Taobao Live: Creating Traffic via Integrated Content and Streaming

Lower GMV Growth than Peers Due to Top Streamers' Inactivity and Content Gaps

Content-Driven Live Streaming Focused on Influencers, Shopping Festivals, and Rural Villages Integrating Taobao Live and Guanguang to Create "Content Live Streaming" Model Supporting Celebrity and New Streamers to Promote Shopping Festivals Developing Featured Streaming to Drive Local Economies

Enhancing Technology for Live Streaming Stability, Precise Recommendations, and Virtual Streamers

