Taiwan's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Industry Report 2025: Qualcomm and MediaTek Rivalry Heats Up in Global 5G CPE Market

In 3Q 2024, Taiwan's 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) main chip market reached a shipment value of USD 139.9 million, reflecting modest year-over-year growth.

Leading chipmakers MediaTek and Qualcomm continue to promote their latest 5G FWA platforms, targeting telecom operators in key regions such as North America, South Asia, and Europe. Both companies aim to capitalize on the traditional peak season for networking products, driving stronger shipments and revenue performance.

This report examines shipment trends, key player strategies, and market outlooks.



Key Topics Covered:



Shipment Analysis

2024 5G FWA CPE Chip Witnesses Moderate Shipment Growth North American Market Asian Market European Market

Narrowing Market Share Gap Between Qualcomm and MediaTek

Development of Major Players

MediaTek to Launch New Products in 2025 Amid Incremental Hardware Updates

Qualcomm Leads with AI Integration, Driving Innovation in Broadband Devices

Market Outlook

North American Market Surpasses Expectations with Telecom Giants Setting Ambitious Goals

India Emerges as a Key Growth Market

The Publisher's Perspective

Rising Demand in Emerging Markets with Key Focus on Chip Price Decline in 2025

Market Share Rivalry: New Platforms to Escalate Competition in 2025

Company Coverage:

AT&T

Bharti Airtel

Ericsson

Intelbras

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Reliance Jio

Telefonica

T-Mobile

Verizon

