Generative AI Revolution: Market Projections, Applications, and Industry Trends 2024-2029

The Generative AI Market was valued at USD 20.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 34.20%.



Traditional artificial intelligence (AI) concentrates on evaluating data to make predictions, and generative AI is a subfield of AI that specializes in creating new data. With notable developments since 2022, its growing capacity to produce unique content in various media is revolutionizing sectors. It uses pre-trained learning techniques to produce new pictures, audio, video, text and code. This next generation AI identifies the underlying pattern connected with the input and creates new, realistic artifacts that replicate the training data's features. Generative AI is spreading like wildfire, propelling the global industry to the next level. The wildfire is raging through most industries, with businesses wanting to use AI to enhance different operations and stay competitive with their AI-using peers.





Technological Advances and Applications



Generative AI represents a significant leap in AI, enabling machines to create new content across various formats, including text, images, audio and video. This technology has evolved rapidly, particularly with advances in deep learning and the development of sophisticated models, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) and transformers. These models allow AI systems to learn from vast datasets and generate content miming human creativity and style. Models such as ChatGPT can produce coherent and contextually relevant text. In image generation, tools such as DALL-E can create unique visuals based on textual descriptions.



Integrating generative AI with emerging technologies, such as edge computing, explainable AI, blockchain, the metaverse, privacy-preserving AI and high-performance computing, drives innovation across various sectors, including healthcare, finance and entertainment. It enhances patient care and training through immersive simulations and secure data management. In finance, it improves risk assessment and fraud detection while ensuring transaction security. The metaverse allows generative AI to create personalized and dynamic user experiences, while high-performance computing ensures smooth operations. Explainable AI fosters transparency in decision-making processes, and edge computing enhances real-time data processing. Together, these technologies unlock new possibilities for efficiency, security and user engagement across industries.



Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the global generative AI market and examines market trends. It includes base year data from 2023 and projected data from 2024 through 2029. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ millions) for segments (i.e., offerings, data type, application, end-user industry) and regions (i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World).



The market by offerings includes software, hardware and services. The software segment is categorized based on its foundational models and deployment mode. The software foundational models are segmented into statistical, rule-based and deep learning models, including their respective types. The software deployment mode covers on-premises and clouds. The hardware offerings cover the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and tensor processing unit (TPU). The service offered further includes professional and managed services.



The market by data type covers text, code, audio/speech and images/videos. The market by application includes business integration and visualization, content management, synthetic data management, automation and integration, and generative design. The market by end-user industry is segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITeS, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce and others.



The report examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating in it. It analyzes regulatory landscape and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments. It covers patent activity and emerging technologies in the generative AI market. It also provides the competitive landscape among leading players, detailing the market ecosystem and the venture funding information. The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant generative AI players and their strategies to enhance their market presence.



The report includes:

83 data tables and 60 additional tables

An analysis of the global market trends for generative artificial intelligence technology, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by offering, software deployment type, data type, application, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, advances in AI technology, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of leading companies, including OpenAI, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Meta, Microsoft Corp., and Lumen5



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $89.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights

Investment Trends

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Outlook

Future Market Outlook

Future Plans of Key Companies

Strategic Suggestions for Companies

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact on Productivity and Labor Market

Geopolitical Significance of Generative AI

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Personalized Content and Experiences Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Proliferation of Cloud Computing and AI-as-a-Service Growth in Video and Audio Content Creation

Market Restraints High Costs Associated with Training Data Preparation Probability of Incorrect and Erroneously Generated Output

Market Challenges Concerns Regarding Data Quality and Availability Regulatory and Compliance Issues

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Automation Across Industries Expanding Use of Synthetic Data for AI Training Surge in Deployment of Large Language Models



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Key Takeaways

Key Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies and Other Organizations

AI-Related Bills and Regulations, by Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Emerging Technologies and Trends

Edge Computing

Explainable AI

Privacy-Preserving AI

Blockchain

High-Performance Computing

Digital Twins

Metaverse

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Offerings

Software Hardware Services

Market Breakdown by Data Type

Text Code Audio/Speech Image/Video

Market Breakdown by Application

Business Integration and Visualization Content Management Synthetic Data Management Automation and Integration Generative Design

Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Media and Entertainment Banking, Financial Services and Insurances Information Technology and IT-Enabled Services Healthcare and Lifesciences Retail and E-Commerce Manufacturing Others

Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Key Players in Generative AI

Market Rankings of Key Players

Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche and Vital Positioning Matrix for Generative AI Companies

Strategic Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Generative AI Market Ecosystem

Core Technology Providers

Cloud Platforms and Infrastructure Providers

Development and Deployment Tools

Generative AI Service Providers

End-User Industries Applications

Government and Regulatory Bodies

Venture Fundings and Investments Landscape

Venture Capital Investments in Generative AI

Startup Fundings in the Generative AI Industry

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Generative AI Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

Current Status of ESG in the Generative AI Market

ESG Practices in the Generative AI Market

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Accenture

Adobe

Alibaba Group Holding

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon

Anthropic PBC

Capgemini

IBM

Lumen5

Meta

Microsoft

Nvidia Corp.

Openai

Persado

Simplified (TLDR Technologies Inc.)

