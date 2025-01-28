OTC Markets Group Reports $478.7 Billion in Total Dollar Volume Traded for 2024, Marking Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced a substantial increase in total dollar volume traded across its markets for the year 2024, reaching $478 billion. This represents a notable rise of approximately $95 billion compared to the previous year's total of $383 billion.1

The significant growth was evident across all key security types on the market throughout 2024, particularly highlighted by a surge in trading of international securities which reached $415 billion – an increase of about $92 billion over last year. Trading activity ramped up notably in Q4 versus Q3 2024 as well, reflecting consistent upward momentum within OTC Markets Group's offerings driven by robust cross-trading opportunities that attract global investors seeking streamlined entry points into the U.S. capital markets.

“These numbers are a result of the increasingly global nature of equity trading along with the prominence and efficiency of the U.S. capital markets,” said Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group. “Our market structure provides issuers and investors with a unique, data-driven, and cost-effective way to reach the largest pool of liquidity in the world.”

Significant increases were noted across all key security types year-over-year:

$415.57 billion traded in international securities – $92.55 billion increase vs. 2023

$348.3 billion traded in ADRs – $65.94 billion increase vs. 2023

$386.33 billion traded in billion+ market caps – $61.94 billion increase vs. 2023

$439.89 billion traded in non-penny stocks – $87.37 billion increase vs. 2023

$78.61 billion traded in SEC reporting securities – $3.46 billion increase vs. 2023



These numbers underscore how pivotal market data ecosystems are becoming for issuers worldwide looking towards public liquidity without entrenched costs associated with traditional exchanges. OTC Markets Group continues to work towards effectively engaging modern-day market participant needs wherever they may reside, thereby improving overall experience beyond the usual market standards.

1Based on securities traded on the OTC Markets on the last day of each quarter.

For more information, visit https://blog.otcmarkets.com/category/market-data/.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

EDGAR® and SEC® are trademarks of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. OTC Markets Group Inc.'s products and services are not affiliated with or approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets Group Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com