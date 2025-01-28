Mobilicom’s Cybersecure MCU-30 Selected by One of the World’s Largest Loitering Munitions Manufacturers for its Latest Perimeter Protection Drone Fleets

Current order further support Mobilicom go-to-market strategy with expansion into current Tier-1 customer’s new platform

Palo Alto, California, U.S., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that one of its current customers, a Tier-1 Israel-based defense company that is one of the world’s largest loitering munitions providers, has selected the Company’s MCU-30 Lite and MCU-30 Ruggedized Mobile MESH products as key components for its new platform of perimeter protective drone fleets. This marks Mobilicom’s programs expansion with this Tier-1 customer by entering another platform, with prior design wins leading to production-scale orders as the customer’s new solutions have rolled out to market. The customer, which reports approximately $4 billion in annual revenue, is a prime vendor for Lockheed Martin in the U.S. and a major supplier of defense systems, including loitering munitions, sold to over 40 countries, including European Union and NATO member countries.

Mobilicom’s MCU-30 products will provide cybersecure networking for the customer’s latest drone platform that is designed to deliver perimeter protection through drone fleets including fixed wing uncrewed autonomous vehicles (UAVs). The MCU-30 Lite and MCU-30 Ruggedized offer robust, cybersecure long-range communications. Mobilicom’s MESH networking solutions connect all aerial units with each other as well as with the ground base stations.

“Over the past years we established strong partnership with this Tier-1 customer who recently moved to initial production scale orders for a platform integrating Mobilicom solutions,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. ”We believe that entering this new platform with this Tier-1 manufacturer is firm evidence of Mobilicom’s potential to expand its offering with its current customers and support the growth of our business.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that that entering a new platform with this Tier-1 manufacturer is firm evidence of Mobilicom’s potential to expand its offering with its current customers and support the growth of its business. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com