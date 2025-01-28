Geographic Information Systems Market Global Report, 2024 & 2025-2033: Growing Demand for Cutting-edge GIS Solutions in Real Estate, Transportation, Military, and Agriculture

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information Systems Market Global Forecast Report by Component, Function, Device Type, Vertical, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.64% from 2025 to 2033, the global geographic information systems market is expected to grow from US$ 12.90 billion in 2024 to US$ 32.04 billion by 2033. One of the main drivers supporting the market is the growing need for cutting-edge solutions in the real estate, transportation, military, and agricultural sectors.



Growing Need for GIS in Disaster Relief



Natural disasters brought on by climate change are growing increasingly common and severe, which has led to the use of GIS for risk assessment and emergency response. According to the World Meteorological Organization, over the past 50 years, the number of weather-related disasters has increased fivefold, causing losses of USD 3.64 trillion. GIS technology is essential for organizing disaster response efforts, forecasting possible threats, and analyzing and presenting meteorological data. With more than 1 million daily users of its GeoPlatform during major catastrophes, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) heavily relies on GIS.



Integration with New Technologies



GIS is expanding its applications and driving market growth when combined with technologies like big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). According to Gartner, geospatial analytics will be incorporated into the BI and analytics portfolios of 30% of big enterprises by 2023. In 2025, the IoT market - which contributes significantly to the collection of spatial data - is expected to grow to 76 billion connected devices. The need for sophisticated GIS solutions that can handle and analyze enormous volumes of spatial data is being driven by the growth of IoT devices and the resulting rise in location-based data.



Growing GIS Adoption in Urban Planning



The need for GIS technologies is rising as smart city development gains more attention. By 2050, 68% of the world's population is predicted to live in cities, up from 55% in 2018, according to the UN. The need for efficient municipal planning and management is growing as a result of this urbanization trend. By 2023, the International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that global investments in smart city initiatives would reach USD 189.5 billion. Because it enables municipal planners to analyze spatial data and make better decisions on infrastructure, transportation, and resource management, GIS is essential in these initiatives.



Geographic Information Systems Market Overview by Regions



The market for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is growing internationally, with North America leading the way because of its advanced embrace of technology. While Asia-Pacific is experiencing fast growth, particularly in nations like China and India, due to infrastructure development, Europe is following behind, propelled by urban planning initiatives. An overview by region is given below:



United States Geographic Information Systems Market



Thanks to widespread acceptance across several industries and technological improvements, the United States Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is a major player in the global GIS business. The desire for location-based services, government efforts, and urban planning projects are the main drivers of growth.

GIS's capabilities in industries including defense, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture are being improved by its integration with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing. GIS applications are also growing as a result of the growing demand for disaster management and smart city solutions. Due to innovation and the need for geographic data solutions, the U.S. market is anticipated to continue growing steadily despite the existence of big GIS software suppliers.



India Geographic Information Systems Market



Rapid urbanization, government initiatives, and the growing need for location-based data across multiple industries are all contributing to India's Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market's strong growth. Urban planning, agriculture, infrastructure development, and disaster management are just a few of the industries that make extensive use of GIS. The adoption of GIS technologies is being accelerated by the Indian government's aim for digital governance and smart cities.

Demand in the market is also being increased by the expanding use of GIS in resource planning, land management, and environmental monitoring. GIS's capabilities are being increased by integration with cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and machine learning. India's GIS industry is anticipated to expand dramatically over the next several years due to growing investments in smart city initiatives and infrastructure.



For instance, In March 2024, the StarAgri group's agritech platform Agribazaar unveiled a command center in Lucknow, India, that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and based on a geographic information system (GIS). This project falls under the Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project's (UPDASP) crop survey effort.

