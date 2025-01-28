Fengate and eMAX Health announce partnership to drive innovation in healthcare technology 

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”), is pleased to announce a new platform investment through its partnership with eMAX Health (“eMAX” or “the Company”). Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC).

The existing management team, led by Founder and President, Julian Casciano, will continue to lead eMAX and remain significant investors in the Company alongside Fengate. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 by Julian Casciano, eMAX has grown into a recognized leader in the fields of real-world evidence development research, market access, and patient services. The Company features an experienced team of research scientists, healthcare experts, and key opinion leaders, supported by advanced data management and technology-enabled solutions. The Company’s proprietary platforms— MAVA, EMRClaims+, and HealthPACER— are at the forefront of tech-enabled pharmaceutical commercialization.

“We are delighted to support Julian, a dynamic founder with an ambitious vision for eMAX, and help fuel the Company’s continued growth,” said Maxim Tcherner, Principal at Fengate Private Equity. “eMAX has rapidly scaled, establishing a leading position in a fragmented industry, all while staying true to its client-centric culture. The investment is strongly aligned with our strategy of partnering with exceptional management teams and providing differentiated services in high-growth sectors. eMAX will be a valuable addition to Fengate's healthcare portfolio.”

“eMAX is excited to partner with Fengate as the Company enters its next phase of growth. We will be able to accelerate new product development across high-demand tech-enabled services, enhance our portfolio of innovative capabilities, and significantly expand customer account management,” said Julian Casciano, Founder and President of eMAX Health. “With our aligned values and ambition, I believe the Fengate partnership will help our customers improve the lives of patients around the world.”

North Point Mergers and Acquisitions served as financial advisors and Coviello Weber & Dahill LLP served as legal advisors to eMAX. Torys LLP served as legal advisor to Fengate.

About eMAX Health

eMAX Health, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is a leader in market access innovation, real-world evidence development research, and digitally connected patient access and outcomes monitoring solutions. eMAX Health serves as a partner of choice to the largest global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Learn more at www.emaxhealth.net/.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $10 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on private equity, infrastructure, and real estate strategies. With offices and team members across Canada and the United States, Fengate leverages 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a differentiated investment platform supporting the growth ambitions of entrepreneurs through transformative capital. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

About the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Established in 1972, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC) is one of the fastest growing multi-employer pension funds across Canada, voted top 10 pension funds by Benefits Canada. With a diverse investment portfolio and over $12 billion in assets, LPFCEC has yielded positive returns for the plan, great work opportunities for LiUNA members, and has created many needed institutions across North America through a broad range of investments. Learn more at www.lpfcec.org.