Ethyl Lactate Market Projected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2032 | Growing Demand for Green Solvents and Regulatory Support Drive Market Growth

Austin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Ethyl Lactate Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032.”

Trends Shaping the Ethyl Lactate Market

A key driver for the Ethyl Lactate Market is the increasing adoption of bio-based solvents in industries such as paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. As a biodegradable solvent derived from renewable resources like corn or sugarcane, ethyl lactate aligns with global sustainability goals. Its non-toxic and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) properties make it a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to meet stringent environmental regulations.

The electronics industry, in particular, is witnessing growing usage of ethyl lactate in cleaning and degreasing applications. Its efficiency in removing contaminants without damaging sensitive components makes it ideal for advanced electronic devices.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the demand for green solvents in drug formulation and synthesis is rising. Ethyl lactate’s biocompatibility and low toxicity support its integration into pharmaceutical production processes.





Ethyl Lactate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Grade (Food Grade, Medical Grade, Industrial Grade)

• By End-use Industry (Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Electronics, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Others)

• By Application (Additive, APIs & Drug Carrier, Solvents, Fragrances) Key Drivers • Increasing utilization of ethyl lactate in the pharmaceutical sector drives market growth

Industrial Applications Fuel Market Expansion

The paints and coatings segment has emerged as the leading application area for ethyl lactate. Its use as a solvent enhances product quality while adhering to environmental standards. Similarly, in the agrochemical sector, ethyl lactate’s role in formulating eco-friendly pesticides and herbicides is gaining traction.

Additionally, its application in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring agent and solvent for food-grade additives highlights its versatility. The growing demand for natural and clean-label products further boosts its adoption in this sector.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads the Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, approximately 42%, driven by rapid industrialization, powerhouses in manufacturing, as well the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Considering the global market, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest share with many of the growing nations like China, India, Japan and South Korea housing huge chemical, pharmaceutical and automotive industries. The demand for green solvents like ethyl lactate is increasing in these industries due to strict regulatory frameworks and sustainability objectives. In addition, the escalating demand for consumer goods including coatings, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, and paints is creating an increased need for bio-based biodegradable solvents. In addition, government initiatives in countries like China, India, and others to promote sustainability and green technologies are also driving growth of the ethyl lactate market. Furthermore, the increasing population and middle class in this region combined with the enhancing healthcare infrastructure in this region increase the growth of ethyl lactate for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. Asia Pacific will continue to be one of the key contributors in the global ethyl lactate market owing to the presence of a strong manufacturing base and transition towards sustainable production.

By type, the industrial grade accounted for around 42% of the whole market share.

The major reason it owes to its effective versatile usage at efficient costs in various industries. It is well employed in paint and coating, industrial cleaning, adhesives, lubricants, etc. due to its optimum property combination & environmental benignity industrial grade ethyl lactate are pure enough for such application and solvency & cleaning without the negative effects of traditional solvents. Because it is biodegradable and non-toxic, many companies still prefer it to meet environmental regulations and sustainability goals, even some of the most stringent ones. Furthermore, the continued demand for sustainable solutions in the industrial processes are driving manufacturers to adopt ethyl lactate as an eco-friendly and eco-safe substitute. Sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and construction still have confidence in cleaner and more effective methods of production and are expected to keep the demand for industrial-grade ethyl lactate at a steady pace capturing the largest share of global market.

End-User Analysis

In 2023, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector segment accounted for around 38% of the total market share. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable, and non-toxic solvents in drug formulation & manufacturing and medical applications. Ethyl lactate is a green solvent which is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry, it is used in API formulation, drug delivery systems and tablet coatings because they are biodegradable, non-toxic, and can dissolve both hydrophilic and hydrophobic materials. Due to stringent regulation of environmental protections and safety norms in the pharma industry, more often are eco-friendly solvents such as ethyl lactose preferred. In keeping with the growing emphasis on biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicines, sustainable solvents are needed to support the novel production processes.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Vertec BioSolvents launched an advanced ethyl lactate product line designed for high-performance industrial applications. These products offer enhanced stability and efficiency, catering to the stringent demands of the electronics and automotive sectors.

In 2023, Corbion expanded its production capacity for bio-based chemicals, including ethyl lactate, to meet growing global demand. The expansion underscores the company's commitment to sustainable chemical solutions.

In 2023, Galactic collaborated with a leading agrochemical firm to develop eco-friendly formulations incorporating ethyl lactate. This partnership highlights the increasing integration of green solvents in agriculture.





