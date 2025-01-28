ProStar Announces the Recent Addition of the Nation’s Top Ranked Water and Wastewater Construction Company to its Growing List of Enterprise Customers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce that the Nation’s top ranked water and wastewater construction company has adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping Solutions, PointMan®

The Company is the top ranked water transmission line, water supply, sanitary and storm sewer, and solid wastewater construction company in the United States. The Company is focused on building water and wastewater systems of all sizes for municipal, federal, industrial, and private clients nationwide. The Company is continuously seeking new innovations and is committed to leveraging advanced technology to drive efficiency and safety. The Company is investing substantial resources in researching, developing, and implementing best in class solutions like PointMan.

Enterprise clients typically begin by implementing PointMan through a pilot project to evaluate its effectiveness and ROI. Upon successful testing these organizations over time can expand their use of PointMan on numerous projects in multiple regions, exponentially increasing the number of licenses required to support their enterprise-wide needs. Enterprise companies with national and global operations represent a substantial revenue opportunity due to their scale. Beyond the financial impact, these clients expose PointMan to the extensive network of contractors and subcontractors they work with, further amplifying our market awareness.

“The recent addition of another industry leader highlights the tremendous value PointMan provides major construction firms and demonstrates a transformation that is currently underway from dated and legacy business practices to more modern and innovative solutions,” said Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “Our Nation’s water and sewer systems are in dire need of repair and replacement, and accurately identifying and knowing the precise location of these utilities, will be paramount in avoiding costly damages during construction.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is an industry leading software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface, including buried utilities and pipelines.

PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Founder

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 19, 2024, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca.