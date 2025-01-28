Vivid Seats and Hopper Release 2025 Big Game Guide

Record-Breaking Rematch is Hottest Caesars Superdome Ticket in 17 years

Airfares to New Orleans surge for Big Game Weekend

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc . (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, and Hopper , a global travel platform, released the 2025 Big Game Travel Guide , a comprehensive travel guide, revealing ticket prices, travel trends and consumer fan insights.

According to Vivid Seats’ data, the Big Game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is currently the third hottest Super Bowl ticket in over a decade, and the most in demand ticket at Caesars Superdome in 17 years, surpassing Super Bowl XLVII, the 2024 Eras Tour, and the 2012 CFP Championship. Demand for tickets to this year’s Big Game has increased 204% compared to the last time New Orleans hosted this game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, and 38% more in demand than the last time these two teams faced off during Super Bowl LVII.

Top 5 Hottest Super Bowl Tickets (Average Sold Price):

2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers 2025: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2022: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams 2020: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Ticket Trends: As the Chiefs look to capture a historic three-peat, Vivid Seats’ Big Game data insights shows ticket prices on Vivid Seats are averaging $7,259 with the best “get-in” deal at $4,516 as of January 28, 2025. On average, fans are traveling over 911 miles to see the biggest game of the season. The last time these two teams faced off in the Super Bowl, Vivid Seats saw a 62-38 crowd split in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles.

When looking at the 2024-25 NFL regular season, Vivid Seats’ data shows that the Philadelphia Eagles had the bigger road-crowd average with more fans showing out and showing up compared to Kansas City Chiefs with an average of 46% of the crowd. Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast® uses an algorithm that explores its proprietary data to project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd. This year during the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers tied for the highest road-crowd average across all 32 teams in the NFL, with an average of 46% of the crowd this season.

Top NFL Traveling Fan Bases

Bird Gang/The Birds, Philadelphia Eagles – 46% Niners Nation, San Francisco 49ers – 46% Bills Nation, Buffalo Bills – 42% Bears Fans, Chicago Bears – 39% Raiders Nation, Las Vegas Raiders – 39%



It appears that fans are not just looking forward to traveling for the Eagles and the Chiefs on Sunday. When it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would be the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performer on September 8, 2024, site traffic to Vivid Seats’ Kendrick’s page spiked 192% and the Super Bowl page spiked 1,530% that Sunday.

Travel Trends

The team at the travel platform Hopper analyzed its flights and hotels pricing data, along with travel searches, to take a look at costs and demand surrounding the Big Game this year.

Flights: Airfare for travelers from across the United States is averaging $294 per round trip ticket. Nonstop tickets from domestic airports are averaging $979 per round trip ticket already. Round trip airfare from Philadelphia to New Orleans for the Big Game is currently averaging $224 per ticket. Airlines have added more flights direct from PHL for the Big Game, with 2x-3x more direct flights Friday, Saturday and Monday of the big game weekend. Round trip airfare from KC to New Orleans for the big game is currently averaging $1,064 per ticket.

Hotels: Hotel stays in New Orleans over the Big Game weekend are currently averaging $1,212 for stays on the night of the big game in New Orleans, as of January 27, 2025.

According to a recent national survey* commissioned by Vivid Seats and conducted by global market research firm, The Harris Poll, Americans are most looking forward to seeing an NFL game (43%) in 2025 of other leagues including professional and collegiate sports; including over a third of American women (35%).

For more information on what to expect if you're planning to attend and travel to the Big Game and expert tips, you can find the full Big Game Travel Guide here .

* This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vivid Seats from December 10-12, 2024, among 2,095 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

