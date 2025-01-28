Abercrombie Brings Elevated Shopping to Super Bowl LIX

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced a one-day retail experience in New Orleans leading up to Super Bowl LIX, following the success of its popular licensed collection with the National Football League (NFL).

The Abercrombie House retail experience will feature merchandise for Super Bowl LIX, apparel for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, as well as fan favorites from the Abercrombie spring collection, including trending denim and outerwear.

Open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at The Chicory in downtown New Orleans (611 Fulton St.), visitors will also be invited to personalize items at a custom embroidery station and have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with NFL stars Nick Chubb, running back for the Cleveland Browns, Fred Warner, linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, and Drake Maye, quarterback for the New England Patriots, exact timing to be announced. Additional invite-only VIP programming is scheduled in the Abercrombie House space throughout the day.

“At Abercrombie, we’re all about creating moments of surprise and delight for our customers, and Abercrombie House captures that spirit perfectly,” Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said. “Combining the energy of the game with our high-quality, vintage-inspired gear, we’ve reimagined how fans can celebrate their favorite teams—on and off the field.”

Exclusive featured product includes:

Super Bowl LIX Crew Sweatshirt $90 (XS – XXL)

Super Bowl LIX Sweatshirt Dress $70 (XS – XXL)

Eagles Super Bowl Sweatshirt Dress $70 (XS – XXL)

Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Sweatshirt Dress $70 (XS – XXL)

Eagles Super Bowl LIX Tee $50 (XS – XXL)

Chiefs Super Bowl LIX Tee $50 (XS – XXL)

“We are excited to continue to build on the NFL’s multi-year license with Abercrombie & Fitch,” said Ryan Samuelson, NFL Vice President of Consumer Products. “The partnership has delivered a style-forward take on fan apparel that has energized fans across demographics, which is imperative to the NFL. Abercrombie House will bring an unforgettable shopping experience to fans while marking a significant milestone for the licensing agreement at the center of style and sports.”

Abercrombie’s licensing agreement with the NFL extended in 2024 and includes a collection of more than 240 styles of high-quality tees, sweatshirts, knitwear and outerwear featuring all 32 NFL teams. The full collection is available year-round in Abercrombie stores and online at Abercrombie.com.

For more information, please visit www.abercrombie.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 200 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and abercrombie.com globally.

Abercrombie Media Contacts:

Kate Wagner

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

public_relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7324b02b-595e-4f43-9163-97d0af1329b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15097a00-b34b-4c1e-a15b-f30e73020604

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e95d9927-56e6-4955-af4c-0e8a5104ad78