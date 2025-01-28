Workhorse Group Reaches 10 Million Mile Threshold on E-GEN Platform, Showcasing Engineering Excellence in Electric Commercial Vehicles

E-GEN vehicles recently surpassed 10 million cumulative miles, proving the platform’s durability and reliability in real-world conditions.

Insights and innovations from the E-GEN platform have directly shaped the development of the W56, raising the bar for durability and performance in the commercial EV market.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that that its E-GEN electric vehicle platform has surpassed 10 million cumulative miles. This milestone underscores Workhorse’s commitment to engineering durable, reliable electric vehicles.

Launched nearly a decade ago, the E-GEN platform marked Workhorse's entry into the commercial electric vehicle market and laid the foundation for the Company’s engineering evolution. Manufactured in Union City, Indiana from 2015-2018, the Workhorse E-GEN platform remains a testament to long-lasting design, with over 200 trucks still in active service. These vehicles have collectively logged more than 10 million miles, reflecting the quality and reliability that have become hallmarks of Workhorse’s approach to vehicle development.

Subsequent vehicle designs have incorporated key advancements in technology, performance, and durability. These innovations have led directly to the Company’s flagship W56 platform, which embodies years of engineering refinement to meet the rigorous demands of modern last-mile delivery and medium-duty fleet operations.

“The journey from the E-GEN platform to the W56 truly highlights Workhorse's leadership in zero-emission commercial transportation,” said Josh Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at Workhorse. “By constantly improving its technology and learning from its vehicles, Workhorse is setting new standards for reliable, durable, sustainable solutions that meet the needs of today's fleet operators.”

Customers and partners have praised the 100% electric W56 step van for its reliability, versatility, and overall performance. With a class-leading payload capacity, advanced safety features, and a range of up to 150 miles, the W56 meets the demands of modern last-mile delivery and medium-duty fleet operations.

Recently, Workhorse expanded the W56 platform to include an extended wheelbase version, further demonstrating its adaptability to meet the diverse needs of a wide range of customers. The W56 is available now through the company’s national dealer network. Learn more at workhorse.com/w56.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

