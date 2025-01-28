Roadzen Adds DeepSeek R1 to Mixtape, Delivering Advanced Reasoning and Data Sovereignty for Insurance and Mobility AI Agents

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced the integration of DeepSeek’s open-source reasoning model into Roadzen’s recently launched MixtapeAI platform. The combination of these groundbreaking technologies, available as of today, brings advanced reasoning-based AI agent capability to businesses in the insurance and mobility sectors while maintaining strict data sovereignty.

Roadzen’s MixtapeAI Platform automates complex workflows across multiple touchpoints, delivering intelligent, personalized, and secure customer experiences for insurers, brokers, agents, carmakers, and fleets. To date, MixtapeAI has leveraged foundation models, such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta, and as of today it is also integrated with DeepSeek R1. With the integration of DeepSeek R1—touted as the world’s most powerful open-source advanced reasoning model with traceability – Mixtape can deliver intelligent and context aware agents in complex workflows. Importantly, all usage of MixtapeAI is confined to our data centers in the United States, Europe, and India, depending on the client locations, ensuring strict data sovereignty as no information travels outside these local regions.

Rohan Malhotra, Roadzen’s Founder and CEO, commented, “We are incredibly excited about DeepSeek’s innovations in their state-of-the-art models that allow us to lower inference costs and provide reasoning traces in our Mixtape agents. When opportunities arise to improve the quality and cost of our products, we act swiftly to bring them to our customers. By leveraging DeepSeek’s advanced reasoning capabilities in AI agents that handle KYC, onboarding, customer support, sales, and policy administration from quote to claim, we offer a robust, enterprise-grade solution with complete data sovereignty to our clients. Mixtape with DeepSeek R1 is immediately available to our customers globally without rate limitations, and we are already seeing adoption just days after launch.

Mr. Malhotra continued, “As foundation models continue to advance in a hyper-competitive landscape, we believe that the majority of economic value will be realized at the application layer in AI, particularly within the insurance and mobility sectors, and we are excited to lead this change.”



Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 360 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France.

