This is Seneca Polytechnic: New brand campaign makes a statement about the polytechnic difference

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke education. Where university meets college. Where theory meets practice. Where ambition meets flexibility. Career-ready and world-ready.

These are some of the big, bold statements you will find within This is Seneca Polytechnic, a dynamic new brand campaign from one of Canada’s largest postsecondary institutions. This is Seneca Polytechnic is more than just a tagline—it defines what makes Seneca and its approach to polytechnic education stand out.

“Seneca Polytechnic, Ontario’s first polytechnic, meets students where they are to get a personalized education that works for them and build the skills they need to excel in their careers,” said Renata D'Innocenzo, Vice-President, Strategy and Brand. “‘Why Seneca?’ is often the first question we get from students, applicants, parents and employers. This is Seneca Polytechnic is our response to that question. Our campaign helps define the polytechnic difference and showcases some of the incredible career opportunities a Seneca education can unlock.”

The new This is Seneca Polytechnic campaign shows how Seneca connects its approach to education with the ambitions of its students. A bold, differentiated and authentic approach to storytelling was at the core of the creative strategy. Five graduates, each thriving in their chosen careers, are featured in the campaign, showcasing the benefits of a hands-on Seneca polytechnic education.

These are the five featured Seneca graduates:

Julie Beverstein, Director, Flight Operations, Jazz Aviation LP (program: Aviation and Flight Technology)

Vlad Kozhushko, Research & Pilot Blend Technologist, HollyFrontier / HF Sinclair (program: Chemical Engineering Technology)

Joseph Osei Bonsu, Co-founder and Illustrator, Heroes of the World (programs: Interactive Media Design and 3D Animation)

Karina Pérez Pérez, Freight Forwarder – Projects, Pricing Specialist, DSV Global Transport and Logistics (program: International Transportation and Customs)

Ervin Sevilla, Registered Practical Nurse, University Health Network (program: Practical Nursing)



Seneca Polytechnic President David Agnew provides the voiceover for the campaign’s television commercial. For digital content, voiceovers are provided by media personality Patricia Jaggernauth, a graduate of the Seneca Journalism program.

This is Seneca Polytechnic was developed by Seneca in partnership with Ultralight Creative.

“This is Seneca Polytechnic was built on a foundation of strategy and AI-enhanced insights,” says Matt Hassell, Founder and CCO, Ultralight Creative. “To break through in a competitive postsecondary landscape, we focused on capturing the spirit, ambition and career-readiness of our own Seneca graduates. Through bold, dynamic visuals, the goal was to clearly define what the Seneca Polytechnic difference is and, more importantly, what it can be for every student who enrols at Seneca.”

The campaign launched in January 2025 across television, online and out-of-home.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About Ultralight Creative:

Founded in 2022, Ultralight Creative is a Toronto-based creative consultancy known for its modern approach and dynamic resource model. Specializing in brand strategy, storytelling, and content creation, Ultralight integrates bold ideas with cutting-edge tools, including AI, to deliver thoughtful, impactful solutions. The consultancy helps brands build meaningful connections with their audiences through carefully crafted execution.

Contacts:

Cam Gordon

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

Director, Communications

Matt Hassell

info@ultralightcreative.ca

Founder and CCO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f7fc4eb-ae61-4b29-acb5-517ac55e4ebc