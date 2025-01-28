Summit Welcomes Andre Wu as New CEO





ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit , a leading provider of managed cloud hosting, data center services, and managed infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Andre Wu as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Andre brings extensive leadership experience in the technology and managed services sectors, with a proven track record in building, developing, and leading high-performance teams. Prior to joining Summit, Andre held senior leadership positions at ACCSCIENT and RoundTower Technologies, where he successfully implemented organic and inorganic growth strategies and operational best practices.

Reflecting on his vision, Andre shared, “At Summit, we have an extraordinary opportunity to transform how businesses use technology to power their success. I’m honored to join this talented team and am committed to accelerating our innovation and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

“Andre is a proven leader with the expertise and vision to guide Summit through its next phase of growth,” said Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak. “We are excited to partner with Andre and the rest of the team to build upon the significant growth and expansion of Summit’s service offering in recent years.”



As Summit moves forward under Andre’s leadership, it remains focused on its core mission to provide best-in-class technology solutions and customer service to its valued clients.

About Summit

Summit is a trusted provider of managed IT infrastructure services for SMBs to the Fortune 500. From managed applications and DaaS to data center services and disaster recovery, Summit provides secure, reliable solutions to power businesses in and out of the cloud. With a customer-first approach and decades of expertise, Summit helps its customers stay connected, protected, and ready for growth. Learn more at summithosting.com.

About Silver Oak

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

Media Contact:

Li-Chun Young

Vice President of Marketing

lyoung@summithosting.com