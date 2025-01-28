Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Closes Over 130 Capital Markets Transactions Valued at Over $1 Billion in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm internationally recognized for its securities and litigation practices, reported that in 2024 it closed over 130 transactions, ranging from $400,000 to $85 million, with the total value of these transactions surpassing $1 billion, surpassing its strong performance in 2023 by over 30%. The transactions, on behalf of both issuers and underwriters, included initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, registered direct offerings and private placements.

SRFC provides world-class, personalized and cost-effective solutions, representing broker-dealers, businesses and individuals in all types of commercial litigation and arbitration. In October of 2024, SRFC was ranked first in the nation for issuer counsel among securities law firms in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q3 2024.

Notable transaction highlights from 2024 include:

“Despite industry chatter about a subdued 2024 market, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel spent the year among the most in-demand firms to help bring vibrant companies to market," said Gregory Sichenzia , Founding Partner at SRFC. “This comes as no surprise, as our late 2023 business combination with Ross Carmel’s firm has entrenched SRFC as the top securities firm for small to mid-cap issuers and the finance companies leading their offerings. We expect further significant growth in 2025.”

"Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel's diverse client roster continues to grow, not just in the United States where many of our issuers and underwriters are based, but across many regions in China, Europe and the Middle East, equipping dynamic companies with the legal guidance required to access US capital markets,” said Ross Carmel, Partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “Our team of dedicated and experienced attorneys have overseen public and private offerings, IPOs and numerous transactions across some of the most exciting industry categories today, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy and more. We'd like to thank our clients, partners and colleagues for a successful 2024, and eagerly look ahead to 2025!"

A full list of the firm’s transactions can be found here .

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Finally, SRFC has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents registered persons seeking to have false and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. In addition to SRFC’s well-known securities practice, we have expertise in multiple disciplines including complex commercial litigation in an array of matters from shareholder derivative actions, partnership disputes, breach of contract, etc. SRFC practice groups include tax and trust and estates, notably providing sophisticated estate planning for its high-net-worth clients.

