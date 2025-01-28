Verity and Landus Announce Agreement to Track and Verify Sustainable Agriculture Attributes at Soybean Facility

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity Holdings, LLC (“Verity”), a subsidiary of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), and Landus are pleased to announce a new agreement aimed at unlocking added value for farmers through sustainability premiums via export markets. This collaboration leverages Verity’s advanced platform to track and verify the attributes of agricultural products, enabling Landus to document and assign value metrics for soybeans processed at its soybean facility in Ralston, Iowa.

This farmer-centric agreement reinforces Verity and Landus' commitment to expanding opportunities in international markets for sustainably certified products, such as those derived from regeneratively grown soybeans and corn. By streamlining the certification and data-verification process, the partnership aims to deliver measurable premiums to farmers meeting program requirements while incentivizing processors to adopt efficiency-enhancing systems that drive long-term sustainable outcomes.

“Landus and Verity will work together to capture and verify key attribute data that drives value throughout the supply chain,” said Paul Bloom, Chief Business Officer for Gevo. “As a leader in the industry, Landus recognizes the importance of collecting trustworthy, verifiable data to document agriculture attributes and connect them to finished products through the supply chain. Farmers and customers are realizing the power of collaboration across the supply chain to drive meaningful and scalable impact.”

As part of this partnership, Landus and Verity plan to expand data-verification efforts to additional Landus facilities and pilot innovative market solutions. By sharing regular progress updates, they remain committed to building trust and transparency with farmer-owners and stakeholders.

“Our focus on quality, a unique soybean supply chain, and our commitment to creating value-added opportunities for farmer-owners have always set us apart,” said Craig Mouchka, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Sustainability at Landus. “Verity equips us with the tools to maximize sustainability premiums through export markets while fulfilling our promise to deliver innovative solutions and new opportunities for our farmer-owners."

Farmer-owners interested in participating in sustainability initiatives or learning more about market premiums can contact their local Landus representative.

“We are partnering with organizations that prioritize scalable solutions and sustainable agriculture done right,” said Bloom. “Landus and Verity are demonstrating the value of collaboration from field to finished product, ensuring that sustainability premiums benefit farmers, processors, and their customers alike—particularly in the growing export markets for differentiated agricultural goods.”

About Gevo

Gevo's mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of its business systems through its Verity subsidiary.

For more information, see www.gevo.com .

About Verity

Verity is at the forefront of creating the ability to track, verify, and empirically value carbon intensity across the full carbon lifecycle. Verity Holdings, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc. For more information, see www.veritytracking.com .

About Landus

Landus is a forward-thinking agriculture solutions company that keeps the farmer at the center of every decision it makes. The company connects thousands of farmer-owners with the world through grain, agronomy, and distribution, deploying traditional and nontraditional methods fueled by innovation and sustainability. Landus’ businesses touch 34 states and 16 countries. To learn more about Landus, and the company's commitment to solving critical issues for the farmer of tomorrow, please visit landus.ag .

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Verity’s technology and platform, the commercial benefits of using the Verity platform, and the attributes of Verity’s platform, the value of sustainability premiums and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact

Heather Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

Kaylie Tighe

Communications Manager

Kaylie.tighe@trailrunnerint.com