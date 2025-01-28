Mullen Announces Follow-On Electric Vehicle Orders from Leading California Universities

Two leading California universities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area have placed additional orders for Mullen’s commercial electric vehicles

Additional orders include five Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo vans

BREA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the additional sale of five Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo vans to two leading California Universities in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. The vehicle order will be fulfilled by Mullen’s nationally known EV dealer partners, the Papé Group and Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Mullen’s advanced commercial EVs, coupled with their focus on efficiency, cost savings and performance, align perfectly with the goals of forward-thinking institutions committed to reducing their carbon emissions. With its compact size and ample cargo space, the Mullen ONE is perfectly suited for a variety of campus-related tasks, from deliveries to maintenance. Mullen Commercial EVs can now be found on multiple college campuses across the United States.

“The recent influx of orders from prestigious universities across the U.S. is a testament to the value Mullen Commercial EVs bring to fleets looking to electrify,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Moreover, to have repeat orders coming in so quickly after initial deliveries speaks to the value and performance of our product line.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile applications. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months including its production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, CARB certification, FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, providing full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to timing of delivery of the university orders, whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by California universities or other schools and how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

