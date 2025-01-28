NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Inaugural LD Micro Summit February 3rd-4th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, to be held February 3-4, 2025 at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LD Micro Fort Lauderdale Summit

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Lakeview Room

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through long-term, single-tenant triple net sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947