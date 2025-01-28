Cultural Intelligence Leader Collage Launches Proprietary AI Solutions to Fuel Client Brand Growth, and Announces New Chief Insights Officer and New Head of Sales

Bethesda, MD, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the leading provider of cultural intelligence, has launched its proprietary AI-enabled platform to revolutionize the way brands uncover cultural insights, identify and connect with growth segments, and drive revenue. In addition, the company added prominent leadership hires to accelerate transformative growth.

Collage’s AI-enabled cultural intelligence engine uniquely fuses consumer, brand, and industry data to reveal the cultural “why” behind purchase decisions, enabling brands to increase share among the fastest growing multicultural and generational segments. The recent launch of Spark – Collage’s proprietary AI cultural personal assistant – enables brands to access curated insights from 26 billion primary datapoints. The benefits for brands are discoverability instantly, on-demand answers with data analysis, and customizable data visualization and exports.

This quarter, Collage will also unleash three powerful new Growth Solutions. This will enable marketers and insights professionals to identify, reach, and better resonate with new, incremental target audiences to accelerate growth.

Brand Opportunity & Brand Reach Segments (plus Brand Rejectors) identify untapped audiences that have brand favorability and purchase intent that are brand specific.

identify untapped audiences that have brand favorability and purchase intent that are brand specific. Life Stage Audiences help brands gain insight into cultural trait similarities and differences for consumers experiencing life events such as college graduation, giving birth, a home purchase, or retirement.

help brands gain insight into cultural trait similarities and differences for consumers experiencing life events such as college graduation, giving birth, a home purchase, or retirement. Category Intenders Audiences identify specific consumer segments that plan to purchase a brand’s category and offer a point of entry opportunity.

“Our AI-enabled cultural intelligence engine, the launch of Spark, and our new Growth Solutions literally put new actionable cultural insights right at your fingertips,” explained David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage. “Our key point of difference is our depth of proprietary cultural data, insight, and cultural strategy expertise. This innovation enables brands to discover new cultural insights with faster time to impact than ever before.”

As the Collage team focuses on actionability and driving revenue growth for its client brands, the company announced two additions to its leadership team. David Albert, former General Manager at Big Village and Chief of Staff at GfK, joins as Chief Insights Officer; Jason Moore, prior Chief Sales Officer at ChurnZero, comes aboard as Vice President of Sales.

With more than 20 years in leadership roles at cutting-edge companies, Albert brings a wealth of product and operations experience in consumer research & insights. Deeply knowledgeable in everything from shopper strategies to cultivating brand impact, Albert will oversee the syndicated team, C-Strat (the Cultural Strategy SMEs), and custom capabilities.

Moore is an ideal new commercial leader, bringing more than two decades of expertise in sales leadership. He has a proven track record of accelerating sales growth in SaaS, insights software, and marketing technology at ChurnZero, Zignal Labs, and Vocus (now Cision). Moore delivers customer-centric solutions to fuel business success and will oversee the sales team.

“Collage is the innovation leader in cultural intelligence, and we are so excited to welcome both Dave and Jason to join our passionate, talented leadership team,” Wellisch said. “They each bring unique growth, category, and technology expertise that will benefit our clients, which are the world’s leading consumer brands.”

About Collage

Collage is the only AI-enabled cultural intelligence engine that provides brands with curated, actionable, cultural insights to accelerate revenue growth. Only Collage fuses consumer, brand and industry insights from 26 primary data points to provide brands with unparalleled depth of insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors. The combination of the always-on, easy to use, updated daily tech platform with the best-in-class cultural strategists provides a unique competitive advantage for the world’s leading brands. Collage enables marketers and insights professionals to futureproof their brands, identify and win with the fastest-growing segments, increase brand resonance and loyalty, and authentically activate across all the marketing levers. Founded in 2009, culture has always been at the company’s core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.