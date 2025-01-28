Acuity Insights Closes 2024 With New Partnerships and Major Milestones

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, today announced a year of significant growth and expansion. This progress underscores the pivotal role of its Casper test, the most widely used situational judgment test in higher education advancing holistic admissions. Acuity’s commitment to student and program success is also demonstrated through its robust capabilities in program management and analytics solutions.

In 2024, Acuity Insights expanded its partner portfolio by collaborating with several new schools and programs. Acuity welcomed a total of 34 new admissions assessment partners and seven new program management and analytics partners. New partnerships include:

Acuity Insights continues to expand globally and build partnerships across new disciplines, marking important milestones in regional and academic growth. Recently, Acuity secured its first admissions partner in Ireland, demonstrating a commitment to international partners and a desire for holistic admissions globally. Acuity Insights is expanding into new academic fields, such as engineering, while strengthening partnerships in business education. These developments underscore Acuity Insights’ dedication to supporting institutions worldwide in enhancing their admissions processes.

Acuity Insights also celebrated the following achievements and milestones:

Casper surpassed one million test registrations: The Casper assessment reached a monumental one million test registrations since its launch less than a decade ago. Casper is a unique, evidence-based open-response test that measures essential non-academic traits and skills, such as collaboration, problem-solving, empathy, and self-awareness.

New leadership at Acuity Insights: Early in 2024, Acuity Insights appointed Matt Holland as its new CEO. Holland brings deep and broad experience in business scaling and growth, with over two decades with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global strategy firm.

Executive Diversity: Acuity Insights is pleased by its diverse executive team who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Acuity's six Executive Team members are made up of a balance of individuals identifying as the following: three women (50%) three men (50%) three people of colour (50%) one queer VP (17%)

Business Awards: Acuity Insights was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada by the Globe & Mail for the sixth consecutive year. In addition, Acuity was named one of the best companies to work for in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Our mission has always been to advance holistic approaches in higher education, enabling institutions to identify student potential, broaden access, and drive meaningful outcomes for both students and programs,” says Matt Holland, Acuity Insights CEO. “The achievements of 2024, including the growth of Casper, One45, and Analytics, have set the stage for an exciting 2025. My first year as CEO has been incredible—it’s been a privilege to work with such an amazing team and to serve the higher education community. This year, we look forward to deepening and expanding our partnerships, innovating further, and continuing to empower programs to shape the future of education.”

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Senior Content & Communications Manager

bbell@acuityinsights.com