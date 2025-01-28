Global AI Inc. Secures $1.1 Million Investment at $2 Per Share

Strategic Funding Aimed at Supporting High-Growth Acquisitions and Driving Innovation Across the Portfolio

New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leading provider of applicative artificial intelligence solutions, today announced a $1.1 million investment at $2 per share by Puma Brandenburg Ventures Limited. This investment reflects strong confidence in Global AI’s strategic vision. The funding will support the Company’s strategy to consolidate strategically aligned businesses, innovate through enhanced research and development (R&D), and scale its AI-driven ecosystem with proven go-to-market strategies.

Puma Brandenburg Ventures Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Puma Brandenburg Limited, a diversified holding company with interests in a variety of asset classes including real estate, health-tech and growth capital. Puma Brandenburg was founded in 2006 by Howard Shore, an international entrepreneur and philanthropist, and is the main vehicle through which he conducts his private investment activities.

Darko Horvat, Founder of Global AI Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Puma Brandenburg Ventures Limited as a key investor. This investment marks a pivotal step in executing our growth strategy by targeting high-potential AI-driven companies with robust recurring revenue models, significant gross margins, and proven solutions. By strategically aligning these businesses, we aim to optimize operations and accelerate growth across our portfolio of AI products. Simultaneously, our commitment to innovation through enhanced product development and robust R&D initiatives will drive transformative advancements in AI technologies.”

Global AI’s focus on consolidation, innovation, and scaling underpins its mission to deliver transformative AI solutions that prioritize customer success and long-term value creation. By fostering innovation and optimizing operations, the Company is uniquely positioned to unlock sustainable growth and solidify its leadership in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

About Global AI

Global AI Inc. is a trusted provider of applicative artificial intelligence solutions. Through a disciplined, value-based acquisition strategy, the Company optimizes operations and drives innovation with targeted investments in research and development. This approach supports sustainable growth and delivers long-term value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.global.ai .

