Wireless Power Transmission Market to Reach $50.0 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 20.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology (Near-Field Technologies, and Far-Field Technologies), Type (Devices with Battery, and Devices without Battery), and Application (Receiver Application, and Transmitter Application): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "wireless power transmission market" was valued at $9.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $50.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the wireless power transmission market is primarily driven by several factors such as rise in demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and wearables, which is fueling the adoption of wireless charging solutions. Technological advancements, including innovations in resonant and inductive coupling, have enhanced efficiency and expanded the market's potential. Rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has further contributed to rise in demand for wireless charging infrastructure, while the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem has increased the need for wireless power solutions, particularly in industrial and smart home applications. In addition, the market is supported by environmental and energy efficiency initiatives, as well as government investments in industrial automation and renewable energy sectors, which promote the adoption of clean and efficient energy transfer systems.

Report coverage & details:

Segment Highlights

The near-field technologies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023

By technology, the near-field technologies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to its dominant role in consumer electronics like smartphones, smartwatches, and medical implants, where efficient and reliable short-distance power transfer is crucial. This technology's efficiency and ease of integration into compact devices make it highly popular among manufacturers.

Devices with batteries segment dominated the market in 2023

By type, the devices with batteries segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by the widespread adoption of wireless charging in portable electronics like smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles, which require frequent and reliable recharging solutions. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and advancements in battery technology have further accelerated the demand for this segment.

Receiver application segment held the largest share in 2023

By application, the receiver application segment held the largest share in 2023, supported by its integration into a wide array of consumer devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, which are driving the demand for user-friendly and efficient charging solutions. The increasing reliance on connected devices in both personal and professional settings has further fueled growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its position in the market during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2023, supported by the region's strong foothold in consumer electronics manufacturing, with countries like China, Japan, and South Korea leading in innovation and production. In addition, the region benefits from a growing electric vehicle market and government initiatives aimed at modernizing energy and industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is also projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rapid adoption of wireless power solutions in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation. Rise in disposable income, urbanization, and technological advancements further positions this region as a hub for wireless power transmission technolog.

Players: -

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Powermat

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Energous Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

TDK Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global wireless power transmission market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In February 2023, Renesas Electronics Corporation developed a single-chip wireless power transmitter solution that measures AC and DC transmitter power for improved accuracy and safety for mobile devices. It comes with Zero-Voltage Switching (ZVS) that reduces electromagnetic interference (EMI) and higher power transmission efficiency. These technical capabilities enable wireless power transmission up to 15W with a Qi power receiver (PRx) and up to 40W with proprietary PRxsolutions.

In April 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation launched Active ES pen solutions that include wireless power charging technology. The Renesas single-chip wireless power receiver IC delivers a small size and high efficiency compared to alternative high-frequency charging solutions. Furthermore, its wireless charging technology is small enough to fit into the digital pen & conveniently charge it while wirelessly docked to the tablet.

IN November 2024, NXP Semiconductors launched the first wireless battery management system (BMS) solution with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) capabilities. NXP’s UWB wireless BMS technology decouples mechanical and electrical development, offering EV manufacturers increased flexibility, faster time to market, and reduced development costs, while maintaining full scalability of the system across different platforms.

Wireless Power Transmission Market Key Segments:

By Type

Devices with Battery

Devices without Battery

By Application

Receiver Application

Receiver Application Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Electrical Vehicle Charging

Others

Transmitter Application

Transmitter Application Type

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In-Vehicle Charging System)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

By Technology

Near-Field Technologies

Inductive

Magnetic Resonance

Capacitive Coupling

Far-Field Technologies

Microwave and RF

Laser and Infrared

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)





