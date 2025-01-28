New Research Reveals Gen Z Digital Natives Crave In-Person Events for Building Connections and Advancing Their Careers

Dallas, TX, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released new research that challenges popular assumptions about Generation Z's preferences for digital interaction. The study, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, reveals that despite being digital natives, Gen Z professionals strongly value in-person opportunities to build connections and view live events as crucial to their career development.

Among several key findings, the research found that 91% of Gen Z professionals consider in-person events as one of the best ways to build social and interpersonal skills and there’s also growing awareness as to technology’s negative impact in this area. In fact, 69% reported that the rise of technology has made them feel less connected and more isolated from others in their company and industry.

“This report shatters the myth that Gen Z prefers digital-only interactions,” said Janet Dell, CEO of Freeman. “The evidence points to a significant shift in how organizers and companies should approach engaging with Gen Z. The primary insight is clear – Gen Z views in-person events as the optimal setting to build strong business relationships, advance their careers and ultimately build confidence. By designing experiences that foster meaningful connections and support career development, we can help Gen Z thrive while shaping a stronger, more collaborative future for the events industry.”

Key findings from the study include:

89% of Gen Z professionals agree that relationships made at in-person events are critical to building professional confidence

86% want their companies to allocate more spending to live events to help build stronger business relationships

Gen Z reports having fewer strong business relationships (16 on average) compared to Millennials (21) and Gen X (40), indicating a strong need for in-person networking opportunities

The full report, titled " Gen Z Report: The Value of Live Events in a Digital World ," marks the first in a series of three research releases from Freeman.

Media Contact:

media@freeman.com

About Freeman:

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/.

Attachment