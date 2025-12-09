Freeman Launches New Exhibitor Services Platform to Make Exhibiting Easier

Dallas, TX, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today announced the launch of its new exhibitor services platform designed to simplify and modernize the exhibitor experience from start to finish. The platform sets a new standard for ease and transparency in exhibitor services.



The platform, which was designed from the ground up with exhibitors, for exhibitors, reflects Freeman’s commitment to creating digital solutions that are intuitive, efficient, and customer centric. Developed with direct exhibitor feedback and modeled after top consumer brand experiences, the platform streamlines every step from ordering to on-site service and gives users a single, easy-to-navigate interface for all their exhibiting needs.



“Our clients told us they wanted a simpler, more straightforward way to get ready for their events, and we listened,” said Anytra Lowe, EVP Client Solutions from Freeman. “This new platform makes it easy for exhibitors to find what they need, place orders, and stay informed from start to finish. It’s all about giving them time back to focus on what really matters: creating great experiences.”



Key benefits include:

Clear, easy to understand online ordering and a streamlined event home page

Interactive checklists and booth-based shopping tailored to each exhibitor

Self-service tools, including online submission of Material Handling Agreements and service requests

Real-time visibility into shipping, handling, and invoice status

Enhanced security and improved support through integrated digital care tools

Together, these enhancements deliver a faster, more reliable experience powered by a modern digital architecture.

The new exhibitor services platform debuts at IAEE’s Expo! Expo!, with the rollout beginning in early 2026.

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com.

