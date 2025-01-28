New Poetry Book Features Verses Connected to Iconic Images for An Emotion-Driven Read

Charleston, SC, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Pipes Guice and Palmetto Publishing jointly announce the release of the poet’s sixth book in his series: Here I Sit. This new book of poetry is set to challenge and engage readers with its unique blend of thought-provoking and sophomoric themes.

“Here I Sit is a chance to go back and rediscover all the excellent writers I had missed as a child and study their writing styles. From there, I was hoping to challenge myself to find my style of writing, one which I might describe as being whimsical, impulsive, or simply thought-provoking poetry.”

Each poem of Here I Sit begins with those very words, inspired by things like:

Iconic images

Historical monuments

Comical situations

Friendly animals

Precocious children

and more.

This collection explores the relationship between iconic images and the emotions they evoke, offering a diverse range of poems that aim to touch a nerve with the audience. Jeffrey hopes his poetry touches a nerve with his readers—whether it’s their hearts, souls, or funny bones. More than anything, Jeffrey hopes his verses provoke thought.

About the Author:

Jeffrey Pipes Guice worked for years in New Orleans, Washington D.C., and New York City but still found time to travel worldwide. He traversed Europe, Asia, and Africa and even studied penguins in Antarctica. He also visited exciting cities like Cairo, Jerusalem, Havana, Moscow, Yemen, Argentina, and Phuket, all searching for purpose. The only place Guice never set out to discover was inside himself.

