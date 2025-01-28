Free diabetes prevention program helps people lower their risk and stay healthy

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve been told by your doctor or healthcare professional that you’re at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, you could probably use non-judgmental support to prevent the disease and stay healthy.

Small Steps for Big Changes is a free program offered by the Castle Downs Family YMCA that helps people lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes through one-on-one coaching, motivational techniques, and goal setting and tracking. YMCA of Northern Alberta has partnered with the Diabetes Prevention Research Group at UBC Okanagan to provide this evidence-based prevention program proven to result in long-term exercise and dietary changes.

Joining the program includes a free one-month membership to the YMCA and six weekly one-on-one sessions with a wellness coach. Your coach will personalize techniques for exercise and meal planning to your unique health needs and lifestyle, giving you all the tools you need to make a positive change in your life and health.

To learn more about Small Steps for Big Changes or get more information about health and wellness, drop by the Small Steps for Big Changes Wellness Day, taking place Wednesday, January 29 from 10am-12pm and 3-6pm at the Castle Downs Family YMCA.

Visit ymcanab.ca/ssbc for more information. Castle Downs Family YMCA is located at 11510 153 Avenue in Edmonton.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.