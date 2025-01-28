Sparkling Ice® Launches Two New STARBURST® Candy Flavors as Part of First-Ever ‘RED PACK’

PRESTON, Wash., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, today unveiled its Sparkling Ice® STARBURST™ RED PACK including fresh flavors of the popular zero-sugar refreshment, formulated with colors and flavors from natural sources. The 12-pack of beverages unites two new Sparkling Ice flavors, STARBURST Fruit Punch and STARBURST Watermelon, with fan-favorite Sparkling Ice flavors Kiwi Strawberry and Black Cherry.

Like the STARBURST-inspired Sparkling Ice flavors launched in 2024, the latest flavors capture the creamy taste of the fruit chew candy from the popular STARBURST FaveReds™ pack in the iconic tall, skinny bottle of America’s #1 sparkling water. Originally envisioned as a limited time offering, the Sparkling Ice STARBURST collaboration has generated seemingly unquenchable demand.

From January to March 2024, Talking Rain shipped 2.4 million cases of the new flavors, and yet consumers clamored for more. By April 2024, the demand forecast for Sparkling Ice STARBURST had already increased more than 300% from the company’s original full-year projections. Not only that, but Sparkling Ice STARBURST was also the flavor line selected by 29.1% of new buyers. Heading into 2025, the new Sparkling Ice RED PACK is similarly poised to surpass expectations.

“We know that flavor fans are thirsty for innovation and nostalgia,” said Rich DePencier, Chief Growth Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Combining these new Sparkling Ice STARBURST flavors with our core classics, Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry and Black Cherry, offers the best of both worlds!”

Just as Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy has returned to the Flavor Lab for a fresh take on the Sparkling Ice “Anything But Subtle” marketing campaign, the Talking Rain team is building on its fans’ gushing enthusiasm for STARBURST-inspired flavors as it prepares to accelerate growth in the new year.

“Our retail partners are excited to add these new flavors to the Sparkling Ice STARBURST lineup,” said DePencier. “We're tapped into the mindset of our consumers – what they love, where they shop and, most importantly, their desire to try new things and tell others about them.”

The Sparkling Ice STARBURST RED PACK is already available on Amazon and will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide in February. The Sparkling Ice STARBURST Watermelon flavor will also be available as a single 17 oz bottle.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

