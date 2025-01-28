Trends Driving the $5 Billion Mobile ECG Devices Market, 2030 - Rising Use in Telemedicine Applications Propels Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile ECG Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile ECG Devices was valued at US$2.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the mobile ECG devices market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention. The growing acceptance of wearable technology and digital health tools has significantly contributed to the market's expansion, as consumers increasingly seek convenient and accessible health monitoring solutions. Advances in AI and machine learning have enhanced the analytical capabilities of these devices, enabling more accurate diagnoses and personalized recommendations.

Furthermore, the proliferation of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring platforms has created a favorable ecosystem for the adoption of mobile ECG devices. Expanding healthcare access in emerging markets, coupled with government initiatives promoting the adoption of digital health solutions, is also playing a critical role in driving market growth. Together, these factors underscore the transformative potential of mobile ECG devices in addressing global healthcare challenges.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Mobile ECG Devices market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Modality (Handheld ECG Devices, Band ECG Devices, Pen ECG Devices, Other ECG Devices); End-Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers End-Use, Homecare End-Use, Ambulatory Care End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Handheld ECG Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.2%. The Band ECG Devices segment is also set to grow at 13.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $745.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.3% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Propels Demand for Mobile ECG Devices

Advancements in Wireless and Portable ECG Technologies Drive Innovation

Increasing Adoption of Wearable ECG Devices for Continuous Monitoring Fuels Growth

Role of Mobile ECG Devices in Early Detection of Arrhythmias Boosts Market Potential

Growing Integration of AI in ECG Analysis Enhances Diagnostic Accuracy

Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions Expands Mobile ECG Market

Rising Use of Mobile ECG Devices in Telemedicine Applications Propels Adoption

Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Drives Mobile ECG Device Demand

Growth in Geriatric Population Boosts Need for Convenient ECG Monitoring Solutions

Technological Advancements in Bluetooth-Enabled ECG Devices Enhance Connectivity

Expanding Availability of Mobile ECG Apps Fuels Consumer Adoption

Increasing Investments in R&D for Compact and Accurate ECG Devices Drive Market Growth

