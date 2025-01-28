3D Printed Jewelry Market Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030, at 20.6% CAGR - Growing Popularity of Personalized Gifts Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Jewelry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Printed Jewelry was valued at US$1.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the 3D printed jewelry market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for personalized and customizable jewelry designs among consumers. The increasing affordability of 3D printing technology and materials is encouraging small-scale jewelers and startups to enter the market, fostering competition and innovation. The shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices is also a significant driver, as 3D printing reduces material wastage and energy consumption.

Additionally, the adoption of digital manufacturing techniques by established jewelry brands is accelerating the market's expansion, allowing them to cater to evolving consumer preferences efficiently. The growing influence of e-commerce and virtual reality (VR)-based shopping experiences is further propelling the demand for 3D printed jewelry, as these technologies enable customers to explore and customize designs in real-time. Together, these factors are creating a dynamic and rapidly evolving market that is reshaping the future of the jewelry industry.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the 3D Printed Jewelry market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product Type (3D Printed Ring, 3D Printed Necklace, 3D Printed Earring, 3D Printed Bracelet, Other Product Types); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3D Printed Ring segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.9%. The 3D Printed Necklace segment is also set to grow at 25.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $284.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $515.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3D Systems, Inc., BOLTENSTERN GmbH, Cloud Factory OU, Diana Law Printed Accessories, Formlabs, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 41 companies featured in this 3D Printed Jewelry market report include:

3D Systems, Inc.

BOLTENSTERN GmbH

Cloud Factory OU

Diana Law Printed Accessories

Formlabs, Inc.

IamRapid

Imaginarium

Jewelcast Ltd.

Materialise N.V.

MIRAKIN

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

3D Printed Jewelry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Customization Trends Drive Demand for 3D Printed Jewelry in Luxury Markets

Rapid Prototyping Capabilities Expand Addressable Market for Bespoke Jewelry Designs

Rising Consumer Preference for Sustainable and Ethical Jewelry Strengthens Market Growth

Advancements in Precious Metal 3D Printing Enhance Product Quality and Market Appeal

E-Commerce Boom Propels Demand for On-Demand 3D Printed Jewelry Production

Cost Efficiency and Material Optimization Propel Market Expansion

Integration of AI and 3D Printing in Jewelry Design Generates New Opportunities

Emergence of Fashion-Tech Collaborations Expands 3D Printed Jewelry Applications

Growing Popularity of Personalized Gifts Drives Market Growth

Increased Adoption by Independent Designers and Small Businesses Strengthens Market Prospects

Technological Innovations in Resin-Based 3D Printing Propel Adoption in Fine Jewelry Manufacturing

Augmented Reality Try-Ons Spur Demand for Custom 3D Printed Jewelry Pieces

High-Precision 3D Printing Solutions Expand Opportunities for Complex Geometries and Intricate Designs

Rising Influence of Social Media Marketing Accelerates Consumer Adoption of 3D Printed Jewelry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g24u3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment