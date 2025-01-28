Kaldvik AS – Extraordinary general meeting held

An extraordinary general meeting in Kaldvik AS (the "Company") was held today, 28 January 2025, at 12:00 hours (CET) with approximately 87.42% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to elect Renate Larsen as new board member in the Company. A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment