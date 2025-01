Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q24

Lima, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January, Tuesday 28th, 2025 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 4Q24 Earnings Release Report will be released on Monday, February 10th, 2025, after market close.

Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results; will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Lima, Peru time).

The call will be hosted by:

Gianfranco Ferrari – Chief Executive Officer, - Alejandro Perez Reyes - Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo – Chief Innovation Officer, Cesar Rios - Chief Risk Officer, Diego Cavero – Head of Universal Banking, Cesar Rivera - Head of Insurance and Pensions, Carlos Sotelo - Mibanco CFO and Investor Relations Team.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the listen-only webcast presentation using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10196121&linkSecurityString=fe53fdcc1c

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

Participant dial-in (toll-free): 1 844 435 0321

Participant international dial-in: 1 412 317 5615

Participant Web Phone: Click Here

Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

The webcast will be archived for one year on our investor relations website at:

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023 (2023 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24th, 2024. The 2023 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2021,2022 and 2023 under IFRS. Our 2023 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website : https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/annual-materials. Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2023 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

