Sampo plc, press release, 29 January 2025 at 9:00 am EET



Sampo Group's results for 2024 will be published on 6 February 2025

Sampo Group will publish the Financial Statement Release for 2024 on 6 February around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a video review with Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

6 February at 11:00 am Finnish time (9:00 am UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=5004591

After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version and a transcript will later be available at the same address.

